Atlanta, GA

WKRG News 5

Flight from Atlanta to California diverted to Birmingham airport after ‘pressurization issues’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed. The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Government Technology

Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant

(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Pacific Northwest May Become 'Hydrogen Hub'

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association — a coalition of companies, local and tribal governments, labor unions and environmental organizations — has asked the U.S. Department of Energy to consider the possibility of funding a hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest. The request is being made...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

See What Popular Business Tri-Cities Wants the Most

As long as I have lived in Tri-Cities, there have always been conversations about the businesses that should be added to our area. With new rumors of a Trader Joes coming to town, what other companies do the citizens of Tri-Cities want? There are some really great ideas listed in a local forum just this week.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KING 5

Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington

SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

List: 2022 Washington ski resort opening dates

SEATTLE — Winter is right around the corner, and ski areas have their eyes on the forecast as they plan opening dates. Here’s when you can expect Washington’s biggest ski areas to open to skiers and snowboarders. Crystal Mountain Resort. On Nov. 11, Crystal Mountain Resort announced...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA

