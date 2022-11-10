Joe Rogan is a man who loves hunting, fishing and pretty much anything badass, so naturally he has an appreciation for Montana. Here's 5 times he mentioned the treasure state:. The Montana landscape is beautiful but almost alien, there's no people anywhere out there. It's really, really strange and that takes a little while to sort of accept when you first arrive there. It's like you gotta kinda settle in to the idea that, you know 'hey, this is the Missouri River and this is like a crazy part of the country.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO