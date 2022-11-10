ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

AM 1390 KRFO

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Owen man charged in drug overdose death

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics. According to the criminal complaint, authorities...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident

A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
news8000.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening! -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: What a difference 24 hours can make. We went from highs in the 60s & even low 70s to highs in some places struggling to hit freezing. In La Crosse, we hit a high of 34°. The caveat to that was that we hit it just after midnight (12:11 AM to be exact.) Our average low is 32° so our high end today is for the most part where we should be on the low end. Our average high for this time of year is now 48°. I wish I could say there is a warming trend in the near future, but unfortunately I can’t say that at this time.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI
wwisradio.com

Barbara Ruth (Heyer) Felker

Barbara Ruth (Heyer) Felker, age 91, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Touch of Home Assisted Living. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 2:00 PM at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Korey Van Kampen and Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
TOMAH, WI
wwisradio.com

JCHS Hosting Spaghetti Dinner and Art Auction

Jackson County Humane Society (JCHS) is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Art Auction. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the American Legion Hall. Dinner will be served as a. free-will donation 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Take-out meals are an option. Local, talented students have donated their artwork for the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau events worth checking out for the week of Nov. 10, 2022

MONDAY 11/14 | MERRILL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM, MERRILL. Empire Wild is a genre-bending, crossover trio founded by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw, and Mitch Lyon. All classically trained, the three musicians met at Juilliard and formed Empire Wild as a vehicle for their love of musical exploration – fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more into their songwriting and performances. Based in NYC, they have brought their signature mix of original music, inventive covers, and twists on the classical canon to audiences across the country. 7 pm. Membership required: $45 adult, $18 student, $105 family membership. Details at merrillconcerts.org.
WAUSAU, WI

