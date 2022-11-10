Read full article on original website
Related
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
WEAU-TV 13
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics. According to the criminal complaint, authorities...
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to 48 months for the drunk driving crash that killed former SPASH student
WINONA, MN (WJFW) - The Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman while drunk driving, was sentenced on Wednesday to 48 months in prison. Adam Anderson, 36, killed former Stevens Point Area Senior High student Hannah Goman, in a crash in February in Winona, Minnesota. According to the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening! -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: What a difference 24 hours can make. We went from highs in the 60s & even low 70s to highs in some places struggling to hit freezing. In La Crosse, we hit a high of 34°. The caveat to that was that we hit it just after midnight (12:11 AM to be exact.) Our average low is 32° so our high end today is for the most part where we should be on the low end. Our average high for this time of year is now 48°. I wish I could say there is a warming trend in the near future, but unfortunately I can’t say that at this time.
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
Autopsy shows 27-year-old died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Anderson-Teece died of drowning and hypothermia. The toxicology report showed he had a high level of alcohol in his system.
Viroqua mayor files disciplinary charges against police chief
Viroqua's mayor, Justin Running, confirmed to News 8 Now that he filed disciplinary charges with Viroqua's Police and Fire Commission against Niedfeldt.
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
wwisradio.com
Barbara Ruth (Heyer) Felker
Barbara Ruth (Heyer) Felker, age 91, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Touch of Home Assisted Living. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 2:00 PM at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Korey Van Kampen and Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
La Crosse police release bodycam video from October Houska Park incident
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police say an officer’s use of force at a Houska Park incident last month was justified. Police say the officer was responding to a welfare check at the park. In a police report, Officer Daniel Howe says he was flagged by a parks department employee who said an individual in the park was calling...
wwisradio.com
JCHS Hosting Spaghetti Dinner and Art Auction
Jackson County Humane Society (JCHS) is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Art Auction. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the American Legion Hall. Dinner will be served as a. free-will donation 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Take-out meals are an option. Local, talented students have donated their artwork for the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Mayor Issues Statement Following Transportation Referendum Vote
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a statement Thursday thanking voters for their support of four different transportation projects at the polls this week. “I’m very happy that the majority of voters understood the importance of these questions,” said Wiza. “We will now be...
thecitypages.com
Wausau events worth checking out for the week of Nov. 10, 2022
MONDAY 11/14 | MERRILL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM, MERRILL. Empire Wild is a genre-bending, crossover trio founded by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw, and Mitch Lyon. All classically trained, the three musicians met at Juilliard and formed Empire Wild as a vehicle for their love of musical exploration – fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more into their songwriting and performances. Based in NYC, they have brought their signature mix of original music, inventive covers, and twists on the classical canon to audiences across the country. 7 pm. Membership required: $45 adult, $18 student, $105 family membership. Details at merrillconcerts.org.
Comments / 0