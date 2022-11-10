DISCUSSION: What a difference 24 hours can make. We went from highs in the 60s & even low 70s to highs in some places struggling to hit freezing. In La Crosse, we hit a high of 34°. The caveat to that was that we hit it just after midnight (12:11 AM to be exact.) Our average low is 32° so our high end today is for the most part where we should be on the low end. Our average high for this time of year is now 48°. I wish I could say there is a warming trend in the near future, but unfortunately I can’t say that at this time.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO