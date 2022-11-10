Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
WOWO News
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
wfft.com
Union Street Market at Electric Works opening before Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Union Street Market officially has an opening date. Officials said in a release Friday the market will open on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The market will be closed on...
WANE-TV
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights ready to welcome guests next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Blue Jacket’s biggest fundraisers opens next weekend at Franke Park. Fantasy of Lights is ready for you to see the thousands of lights and dozens of displays. Learn more about what to expect and what’s new this year in the interview...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
WANE-TV
Shoppers get ready for gift-giving season at Christkindlmarkt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoppers began to ring in the holidays Saturday with German traditions at Christkindlmarkt. Local vendors had all sorts of seasonal and year-round items to browse and buy. Whether picking out goodies for yourself or to give as gifts, the market had a variety of homemade and locally-sourced items to choose from.
WANE-TV
Meet ghost hunters at the Bell Mansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spooky season might be over, but paranormal activity is still going on at the Bell Mansion. Paranormal enthusiasts can buy tickets to visit the Fort Wayne mansion Saturday and explore, shop with vendors and meet a few familiar faces who have explored the paranormal. Among the special guests you can meet is Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters, who Nick Carboni calls the “Garth Brooks” of ghost hunting on television.
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
WANE-TV
2-car crash in downtown Ft. Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lafayette Street after a short police pursuit Sunday night. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, a detective spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen driving down E. Creighton Avenue around 5 p.m.. The detective tried to pull the car over, but instead, the vehicle fled and began a police pursuit.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WANE-TV
Former NCAA referee speaks in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retired referee J.D. Collins made his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday to speak about officiating and his faith. Collins was most recently the national coordinator of NCAA Division 1 officials, and officiated for Division 1 for 18 years. After retiring due to knee issues, he now tells his stories to others, and how he’s motivated by his faith.
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Wild Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar
This Be Our Guest 50 percent off deal features the Wild Crab restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Click here to purchase a $50 gift certificate for just $25!
wfft.com
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway. Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This...
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
wfft.com
Maysville Road PetSmart to present adoptable pets for National Adoption Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - PetSmart at 10260 Maysville Road will have adoptable pets available on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. Humane Fort Wayne is teaming up with PetSmart Charities for the event. At the event, potential pet parents will be able to spend time getting to know the...
WANE-TV
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Fort Wayne Orthopedics
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Orthopedics is a specialty practice serving patients in Northeast Indiana. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Fort Wayne Orthopedics has 14 practice locations throughout the state. 2. Fort Wayne Orthopedics physicians have partnerships to perform procedures at 15 local surgery centers. 3. Fort...
WANE-TV
Podcast is INSession: Allen Superior Court now takes you into the halls of justice
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a half-hour before showtime, and John McGauley is wondering if he picked the wrong courtroom. The microphones are all set, the sound settings are all ready to go, but the cars and trucks buzzing along Clinton and Berry streets this past Thursday afternoon outside the first-floor corner courtroom of the Allen County Courthouse is allowing in a lot of extraneous noise.
