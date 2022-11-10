Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
UC Merced workers among thousands on strike for increased pay
MERCED, Calif. (KTLA) – UC Merced workers are among the thousands of workers at the 10 University of California campuses who went on strike Monday as their union negotiates for higher wages, amid other contract demands. Picket signs were piled up on the sidewalk an hour before the strike began at 8 a.m. Nearly 48,000 […]
GV Wire
Fresno Trustee Seeks to Dismiss Bullard Coach’s Defamation Suit
Fresno Unified School District and Trustee Keshia Thomas are seeking dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by Bullard High football coach Don Arax, arguing that Thomas’ statements that Arax used racist language is protected speech under the First Amendment. Thomas told GV Wire that Arax had used the n-word...
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Visalia Fire has another squad going on medical calls
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia Fire Department announced this week that officials have placed its second squad unit into service. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Visalia Fire placed its second emergency medical squad into service to assist with medical aid responses in the south part of Visalia during peak hours of […]
4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
Kearny Park Renaissance Faire returns
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kearny Park Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 24th anniversary. The Renaissance Faire is November 12 and 13 at Kearney Park in Fresno. This year, the event is celebrating Tudor Christmas in addition to traditional jousting, battle pageants, knights in shining armor, food, and fun. Park organizers say King Henry the […]
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
Fresno teen saves grandmother from house fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager rushes inside a burning house to save his grandmother, the Fresno Fire Battalion Chief says his quick thinking saved her life. The fire broke out at a home on east Cortland Avenue around 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Fresno Fire says it was a rush against time when they got […]
SFGate
California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
KMPH.com
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
Golden Valley High School student honors veterans through his trumpet
Golden Valley High senior Johnny Rogel-Gonzalez is honoring veterans with the instrument he has been playing since the 6th grade.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
KMJ
Man Reported Missing Out Of Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Friday morning for 64-year-old Ralph Allen. Allen was last seen around 8: 00 a.m. Friday morning. He drives a 2004 Toyota Scion with California license plate number 6FER286. Allen has known medical issues.
legalexaminer.com
Three-Car DUI Collision on Hwy 33 in Fresno County Leaves Four Injured
A devastating weekend accident in Fresno County sent three people to the hospital and forced the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to open a DUI investigation. The CHP responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. Saturday evening along Highway 33 near Hudson Avenue. KFSN-TV reports the accident took place east of Firebaugh on November 12, 2022.
Former Fresno PD officer guilty of assault against city councilmember
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm. Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives […]
Osuna attempting to hire private attorney to represent him in Corcoran prison slaying
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna is “close” to retaining private counsel to represent him in the torture-slaying of his prison cellmate, a court-appointed attorney said Wednesday. Defense lawyer Hugo Gomez-Vidal, at a hearing in which it was expected a preliminary hearing date would be set, informed the court of Osuna’s plans. Gomez-Vidal […]
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
