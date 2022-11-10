Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Grease fire breaks out at downtown restaurant: CFD
According to the CFD, crews responded to the Gage restaurant, located on Michigan near Monroe, shortly before 6 p.m. The fire started in the restaurant’s grease chute. Diners had to be evacuated.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Construction equipment stolen from Milwaukee Avenue business – Chicago Tribune
The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe
LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
wjol.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
wjol.com
Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road
From left, State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook 85th District, Romeoville Mayor John Noak, IDOT Secretary Omer Osman, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D) 49th District/md. The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected...
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed after telling trespasser to leave business in the Loop
CHICAGO - A woman working at a business in the Loop was stabbed after telling a man trespassing that he had to leave Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the parking garage in the first block of South Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m. The woman approached a man...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Chicago mayor election 2023: Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia says city 'needs new leadership'
So why now and what does he think he's learned in Congress that would help run a city with as many challenges as this one?
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
From the Chicago Botanic Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, Here's Where To Take In a Dazzling Light Show This Holiday Season
With colder temperatures, early nights and the snowfall potentially on its way, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area are helping to ring in the season, turning several of the region's most known attractions into winter wonderlands. While Christmas is still more than...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax bills: Homeowners in for surprise, assessor warns
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County plans to post new property tax bills Tuesday morning. The assessor warns many of the 1.8 million bills will be flat or higher, when he says they should lower for homeowners. A day before real estate tax bills are to be released online, Cook...
Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on Jackson Park site
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted on Thursday, after a noose was found on the worksite.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.A Chicago police officer left the Obama presidential center construction site Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to have a rope inside.The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million...
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'
Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.
