My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Construction equipment stolen from Milwaukee Avenue business – Chicago Tribune

The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.
GLENVIEW, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe

LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
LANSING, IL
wjol.com

Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today

The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road

From left, State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook 85th District, Romeoville Mayor John Noak, IDOT Secretary Omer Osman, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D) 49th District/md. The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on Jackson Park site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted on Thursday, after a noose was found on the worksite.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.A Chicago police officer left the Obama presidential center construction site Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to have a rope inside.The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million...
CHICAGO, IL

