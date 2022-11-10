The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.

GLENVIEW, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO