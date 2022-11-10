ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

November 13-19 Horoscope: Time To Sever Frayed Ties

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Truth About Actually Having The ’11’ Tattoo

Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger when it comes to tattoos. The Stranger Things star has several on her body. Although we previously knew about a few of her tattoos, the actress has recently opened up about all the ink on her body. As Brown attends red carpet events for...
How Rosie Perez Rose Above Tragedy And Trauma To Build A Successful Acting Career

Many successful people must overcome daunting roadblocks to reach their personal and career goals, and Rosie Perez is one of them. This gifted actress from Bushwick, New York, had a very traumatic upbringing and weathered more major crises in adulthood. Despite all that, nothing—including PTSD, anxiety, and dysthymia (a form...
Goldie Hawn Reflects On The Medicinal Qualities Of Love In Latest Video￼

Goldie Hawn is on a mental health kick that we can totally get behind. For the past two decades, Hawn has turned her personal mental health journey into a non-profit organization called MindUP for Life. In partnership with MindUP, she shares “Keep Your Mind Up Mondays” videos on Instagram. For...
Now We Know Why Robin Roberts Was Missing From ‘GMA’ Last Week

Good Morning America viewers have been wondering where anchor Robin Roberts has been for the last few days. She recently returned to the morning show with an update on what has been keeping her off the air. The Illness That Kept Roberts Off The Air. Roberts returned to GMA on...
Why Queen Elizabeth Called 1992 Her ‘Annus Horribilis’ 30 Years Ago This Month

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s “annus horribilis.” Thanks to the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown, many people are reliving the royal family’s horrible year. The show’s fifth season follows the royal family through the early to mid-’90s. In fact, one...
Jennifer Aniston Boldly Speaks About Her ‘Challenging Road’ With IVF And Pregnancy

Jennifer Aniston finally set the record straight after all these years. For decades, the award-winning actress made headlines as the media speculated if Aniston was pregnant or even wanted to have kids. The now 53-year-old film producer went on record about the challenging fertility road she traveled for many years.
Alanis Morissette Slams Music Industry: ‘Rife With Anti-Woman Sentiment’

Dozens of music’s biggest stars gathered for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, but Alanis Morissette wasn’t one of them. The singer took to Instagram to explain how “an overarching anti-woman sentiment” forced her to bow out of her planned performance. Alanis...
Why A Protester Threw Eggs At King Charles

Being a royal isn’t always easy. At a recent public event in York, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles had to duck eggs thrown at them by an anti-royal protestor. Protester Eggs Royal Couple. The royal couple were on a two-day visit to the city, where...
Salt-N-Pepa Finally Got Their Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The first ladies of hip hop finally earned their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Watch their inspiring message to fans. They weren’t afraid to “Push It.” They talked about sex. And in their Grammy Award-winning hit, None of Your Business, they championed female empowerment. Salt...

