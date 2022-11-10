ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Nevada for equal rights committee celebrates the passage of Question 1

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Nevada voters have adopted one of the most comprehensive state versions of the equal rights amendment in the nation. The passing of question one puts protections in the state constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. ERA representatives are thrilled to...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Governor-elect Joe Lombardo delivers victory speech after defeating Steve Sisolak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Joe Lombardo gave his first speech since his victory in Nevada's race for governor on Monday afternoon. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect delivered his victory speech this afternoon from Rancho High School in Las Vegas where he formally announced his gubernatorial campaign last year.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy