Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Nevada for equal rights committee celebrates the passage of Question 1
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Nevada voters have adopted one of the most comprehensive state versions of the equal rights amendment in the nation. The passing of question one puts protections in the state constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. ERA representatives are thrilled to...
mynews4.com
ACLU of Nevada files another lawsuit to stop hand count of ballots in Nye County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada says it's filed another lawsuit to halt the hand count of ballots in Nye County. The ACLU said in a news release that it partnered with the Brennan Center for Justice to file an emergency petition with the state's Supreme Court on Monday.
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo delivers victory speech after defeating Steve Sisolak
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Joe Lombardo gave his first speech since his victory in Nevada's race for governor on Monday afternoon. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect delivered his victory speech this afternoon from Rancho High School in Las Vegas where he formally announced his gubernatorial campaign last year.
mynews4.com
Why was the fire season in northern Nevada, California so mild compared to years past?
This year has been a dramatically different fire season in the northern Nevada and California than in years past. There's four main reasons why. To set the scene: Wildfires are the way of life in the west even in the winter. Snow may be on the ground in one area, but it's still dry in another. Our area is still in a drought as well.
Comments / 0