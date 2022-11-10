Woodie White is the kind of immaculate multi-hyphenate who makes everybody else look bad. In addition to his main clothing brand, Oyster Holdings, White has launched a tennis club, founded a hiking club (which has expanded into longer expeditions to places like Lake Como and Napa) and recently just debuted a capsule collection with none other than Delta Airlines. “Traveling is a sport” is the ethos that defines Oyster Holdings, and in White’s mind, all the hubs fit together loosely under the holding company, giving him the freedom to evolve alongside with his own impulses and outside interests.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO