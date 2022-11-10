ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 10: Jacoby Brissett is a top-5 QB

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2Mok_0j6R2mFZ00

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 10. Which will come to pass?

Count on Kmet

Scott Pianowski: We have to forget the early part of Cole Kmet's season. The Bears' offense was a hide-and-hope show, with little creativity or proactivity in the passing game. Kmet has three touchdowns in two weeks and is coming off his biggest target day of the year. And consider how he's scoring of late, benefiting off play design and feasting on defenses that are petrified of Justin Fields' running ability. These are chippies.

Kmet's currently TE17 in expert consensus rank, which doesn't make sense. The Lions have problems in seam coverage and have allowed the third-most points to the position. Kmet easily makes my top 10, and I'll start him anywhere I can.

Gibson sneaks into RB1 territory

Matt Harmon: It's far from the sexiest offense and the Week 9 results weren't ideal but I'm going back to the well with Antonio Gibson. We know that Terry McLaurin has gotten a bump with ODU's Finest under center but Gibson ranks third with a 15.9% target share in Taylor Heinicke's three starts. With fellow backfield mate J.D. McKissic still sidelined by a neck injury, Gibson should hold this role down for now. Washington on Monday night gets the Eagles, who are 31st in rushing success rate allowed but third in passing success rate allowed. So Gibson can win in two ways: He can run off some big plays against this funnel defense or catch a handful of passes in comeback mode. I can see him sneaking into the RB1 ranks this week.

Brissett's big day

Dalton Del Don: The Browns prefer to run, but opponents have the second-highest pass rate (67.7%) when playing in Miami this season. The Dolphins' defense also sports a bottom-five pressure rate and has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (despite facing Zach Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones and Jared Goff). Conversely, Miami's offense sets up well to score a bunch of points Sunday in a matchup with one of the highest totals (48.5 points) of the week. Jacoby Brissett is available in 90% of Yahoo leagues yet finishes as a top-five fantasy QB this week.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Olave: Overall WR1?

Andy Behrens:Chris Olave has been the NFL's air-yards king basically all season, but it hasn't yet translated into a monster, week-winning performance. It feels as if perhaps that's about to change. This week, Olave gets a Steelers defense that's allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. Wideouts have scored 13 touchdowns against this defense and delivered six 100-yard games. We're about to see Olave's first multi-TD performance and, just maybe, his first week as the overall WR1.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 11

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 11. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (44 percent rostered) A hip injury to Leonard Fournette definitely helped...
KRMG

Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRMG

Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

MUNICH — (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard...
KRMG

Can Vikings keep getting away with this? With Justin Jefferson and their other top-end talent, they just might

The Minnesota Vikings have been playing heart attack football. While it may or may not be sustainable, they have provided a valuable lesson for the 2022 NFL season: Having elite players really, really matters. On a whole, the Vikings are performing like a slightly above-average team, but when they get into crunch time situations they have a collection of players that can help pull them out of sticky situations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz out several weeks with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without tight end Zach Ertz for several weeks. Ertz will miss multiple weeks after he was carted off the field early during their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ertz...
KRMG

Matt Ryan returns, and Jeff Saturday's Colts look competent in win over Raiders

After a week filled with pontification, the Indianapolis Colts took the field for the first time on Sunday under new head coach Jeff Saturday. It wasn't a disaster. Far from it. The Colts — playing under a first-time head coach and a 30-year-old offensive coordinator who'd never called an NFL play — posted one of their best offensive efforts in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They did so after a surprise pregame quarterback switch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRMG

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

49ers aren't dominant, but running game and defense squeeze out win over Chargers

There are times in which you see the San Francisco 49ers' talent on display. It might be a big play by Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey, or a big stop for the defense. It still isn't coming easy, but at least the 49ers got a win on Sunday night. The 49ers didn't lead until midway through the fourth quarter but finally broke through and got a 22-16 win to get them over .500. The running game kept wearing on the Los Angeles Chargers defense and eventually the dam broke.
KRMG

Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury, goes to locker room

Cooper Kupp is practically all the Los Angeles Rams have on offense this season. A bad season got even worse when the Rams saw Kupp go down with an injury. Kupp suffered an ugly looking leg injury on Sunday. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson dove at Kupp's legs when Kupp went up for a pass and rolled up on Kupp's leg. Kupp landed on the sideline and stayed there as the Rams' staff tended to him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco's offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way. McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRMG

Kadarius Toney scores in 2nd Chiefs game after never scoring for Giants

It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants. Toney scored a six-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter – his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy