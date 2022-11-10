ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekyV8_0j6R2YqH00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday.

Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East.

Morris, who the group says was shackled in front of her 8-year-old daughter, was questioned while in custody about her tweets and contacts with news organizations and rights groups over her three-year effort to leave the kingdom with her child, Freedom Initiative said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the American's release. He said U.S. diplomats remain closely involved in the case.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cracked down on speech on Twitter and elsewhere by those the government sees as critics or rivals. At least one U.S.-Saudi citizen and two Saudi students in the West have received long prison sentences in recent months over comments on Twitter or, according to Saudi court documents in one case, in phone calls.

Morris traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2019 for what was intended to be a short stay to allow her daughter to meet the family of the Saudi father, said Bethany Al-Haidari, Freedom Initiative's Saudi Arabia case manager.

Morris has faced Saudi Arabia's strict laws on male guardianship in her efforts to leave with her daughter again. Morris' advocates say Saudi Arabia also has placed the American woman under one of its widely imposed travel bans, barring her from leaving the kingdom.

——

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
KRMG

Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel confirmed Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
KRMG

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
KRMG

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and...
KRMG

China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that...
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. Their talks begin Tuesday under the hopeful theme of "recover together,...
KRMG

European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.”
KRMG

Ethiopia: Status of western Tigray to be settled 'by law'

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that the future status of disputed territory in the western part of the embattled Tigray region will be settled according to the country’s constitution after the signing of a truce earlier this month. Western...
KRMG

Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings.
PALM BEACH, FL
KRMG

Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as...
KRMG

Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

TSENTRALNE, Ukraine — (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
KRMG

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global...
KRMG

As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

BEIJING — (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language...
KRMG

Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said. The Magen David Adom paramedic service...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy