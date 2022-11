In a season full of disappointment and struggle for the Nashville Predators so far, Saturday’s 2-1 win against New York was a notable exception. Mostly because the Preds snapped a two-game losing streak, earning just their 2nd win in Bridgestone Arena this year in the process, but also because of the impressive debut of 21-year-old Finnish forward Juuso Parssinen.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO