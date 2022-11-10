I’m a fashion pro – how to get a party-season designer style on a budget and still look expensive

WITH more than 3.2 million hits on TikTok, searches for designer duplicates have set social media alight.

And with Christmas party season just around the corner, Abby McHale shows you how to look expensive on a budget with these High Street accessory dupes.

This Tiffany star necklace worn by Gemma Owen costs £20,000 Credit: gemowen_1

But this star necklace, is just £4 at Primark

SAVING: £19,996

This green bag will set you back £3,140 at Bottega Veneta

But this green bag is just £25 from Ego.co.uk Credit: Ego.co.uk

SAVING: £3,020

This Tag Heuer watch will set you back £1,900

But this watch from Sekonda is only £54.99

SAVING: £1,845

This monochrome bag is £2,220 frm Prada Credit: supplied

But this monochrome H&M bag is just £14.99 Credit: supplied

SAVING: £3,640

These pink kitten heels are £785 from Manolo Blahnik

But these pink heels are just £16 at Primark

SAVING: £769

This pink bag from Balenciaga will set you back £2,250

But this pink bag is just £39.99 at Public Desire

SAVING: £2,210

These Annoushka earrings, as worn by Kate Middleton, cost £1,320 Credit: PA

But these similar earrings from Orelia are just £28

SAVING: £1,292

These blue heels are £980 from Mach & Mach

But these blue heels are just £59 at Nasty Gal

SAVING: £921