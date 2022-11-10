ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a fashion pro – how to get a party-season designer style on a budget and still look expensive

By Abby McHale
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDM4A_0j6Qxb2x00

WITH more than 3.2 million hits on TikTok, searches for designer duplicates have set social media alight.

And with Christmas party season just around the corner, Abby McHale shows you how to look expensive on a budget with these High Street accessory dupes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcOSw_0j6Qxb2x00
This Tiffany star necklace worn by Gemma Owen costs £20,000 Credit: gemowen_1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqtHi_0j6Qxb2x00
But this star necklace, is just £4 at Primark

SAVING: £19,996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9sbY_0j6Qxb2x00
This green bag will set you back £3,140 at Bottega Veneta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41B7FE_0j6Qxb2x00
But this green bag is just £25 from Ego.co.uk Credit: Ego.co.uk

SAVING: £3,020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316XRS_0j6Qxb2x00
This Tag Heuer watch will set you back £1,900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXqBD_0j6Qxb2x00
But this watch from Sekonda is only £54.99

SAVING: £1,845

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4rz9_0j6Qxb2x00
This monochrome bag is £2,220 frm Prada Credit: supplied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmG58_0j6Qxb2x00
But this monochrome H&M bag is just £14.99 Credit: supplied

SAVING: £3,640

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajviv_0j6Qxb2x00
These pink kitten heels are £785 from Manolo Blahnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygUAR_0j6Qxb2x00
But these pink heels are just £16 at Primark

SAVING: £769

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBPdp_0j6Qxb2x00
This pink bag from Balenciaga will set you back £2,250
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv4mv_0j6Qxb2x00
But this pink bag is just £39.99 at Public Desire

SAVING: £2,210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7yLu_0j6Qxb2x00
These Annoushka earrings, as worn by Kate Middleton, cost £1,320 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IJtf_0j6Qxb2x00
But these similar earrings from Orelia are just £28

SAVING: £1,292

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQwOl_0j6Qxb2x00
These blue heels are £980 from Mach & Mach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fBvV_0j6Qxb2x00
But these blue heels are just £59 at Nasty Gal

SAVING: £921

