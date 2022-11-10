Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department accepting toy donations beginning November 17
The Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department has announced on its Facebook page that it will be accepting toy donations for the St. Clair Township Police Department's toy drive beginning Thursday, November 17. Starting on the evening of November 17, and continuing every Thursday after that from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.,...
WFMJ.com
Heart health screenings and panel discussion offered in Vienna
A local medical center is offering free preventative heart health screenings and a cardiac panel discussion to ensure the public is informed about resources and care available to live a heart healthy life. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for American men and women, according to the CDC.
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
