Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
 3 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) and Miami Heat (4-7) meet Thursday at FTX Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hornets vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hornets failed to cover the spread as 1.5-point home underdogs in a 105-95 loss vs. the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday. G Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 18 points in its 6th consecutive loss.

The Hornets have the 2nd-longest odds to win the Southeast Division at +5000.

The Heat lost straight up as 5-point home favorites 110-107 vs. the Trail Blazers Monday. F Jimmy Butler, C Bam Adebayo and F Max Strus each finished with 16 points.

Miami has the 2nd-best odds to win the Southeast Division at +125 (behind the Atlanta Hawks at -130).

Hornets at Heat odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:15 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Hornets +390 (bet $100 to win $390) | Heat -550 (bet $550 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hornets +10.5 (-110) | Heat -10.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 214.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hornets at Heat key injuries

Hornets

  • G LaMelo Ball (ankle) out
  • F Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out

Heat

  • G Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable
  • F Caleb Martin (quad) questionable
  • G Victor Oladipo (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Hornets at Heat picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 108, Hornets 102

PASS.

Heat (-550) ML should hit, but the price is way too expensive for a team that is coming off of a loss vs. the Trail Blazers Monday and a 101-99 loss at the Indiana Pacers Friday. The Heat have looked bad lately and I wouldn’t recommend risking more than 5 times your potential profit on them to win.

BET HORNETS +10.5 (-110).

These aren’t exactly the 2 hottest teams in the league. Charlotte is 0-5-1 ATS in its last 6 games and Miami is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games. However, this should be a low-scoring game and that will help the Hornets cover as double-digit underdogs. The lower the scoring, the more valuable each point on the underdog’s spread becomes. Take the points.

BET UNDER 214.5 (-110).

The Under is 6-1-1 in Charlotte’s last 8 games and 3-1 in Miami’s last 4 games. Neither team has been impressive offensively as of late and that trend should continue Thursday as these 2 low-scoring teams come out extra focused on the defensive end in an attempt to break their losing skids.

