Cubs president Jed Hoyer indicates which position team will likely target in free agency
It’s shaping up as a busy offseason for the Cubs as they look to push on with their rebuild and improve on their 74-88 record in 2022. According to remarks made by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs are expecting to add a starting center fielder, while Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the team has been one of the most active early on in the shortstop market.
Numerous teams calling roster-crunched Rays in search of pitching
Several teams are facing a 40-man roster crunch this winter, with the Rays in particular facing a lot of tough decisions due to the depth in their talented farm system. As such, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links) reports that the Rays have been “in advanced trade negotiations” and could make multiple deals before Tuesday’s deadline to set 40-man rosters in advance of the Rule 5 Draft.
Seth Lugo drawing interest as starter
Right-hander Seth Lugo reached free agency for the first time in his career last week and has already drawn plenty of early interest as teams begin charting their offseason gameplan. Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that more than a dozen teams — but not the Mets, yet — have reached out to Lugo. That shouldn’t be surprising for a consistently solid setup man, but what’s more interesting is Sammon’s note that some of those clubs have expressed interest in putting Lugo back into a rotation.
White Sox interested in catcher Sean Murphy
After a disappointing 81-81 campaign, the White Sox enter the off-season with some clear needs to tend to if they’re to bounce back into contention with their current core of players. Among them, the catcher position, and Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports the team has inquired about the A’s Sean Murphy.
Julio Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year award
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez has won the Rookie of the Year award in the American League for 2022, according to an announcement from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished second in the voting, while Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan checked in third. This year’s...
Cubs release free-agent bust Jason Heyward with one year left on deal
The Cubs announced Monday that outfielder Jason Heyward has officially been granted his unconditional release. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced in August that the team would release Heyward in the offseason. Heyward is still owed $22M next year under the terms of his eight-year, $184M contract, which covered the 2016-23 seasons.
Report: Rangers' Martin Perez leaning toward accepting qualifying offer
Players have until tomorrow afternoon to make decisions on their one-year, $19.65M qualifying offers, and as things currently stand, Martin Perez is “likely” to accept his offer, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Morosi hedges by suggesting that a late change in Perez’s market could prompt him to change his thinking, but it’s still of some note to see where things stand for Perez at present, after several days of fielding interest from other teams.
Twins, Kyle Garlick avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal
The Twins and outfielder Kyle Garlick have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Garlick will make a salary of $750K, pre Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Garlick, 31 in January, was outrighted off the Twins’ roster a year ago but earned his way...
Astros prioritizing Anthony Rizzo in first base search
The defending World Series champions head into the offseason without many holes on the roster, but first base is a notable exception. The Astros got just a .235/.285/.371 showing from the bat-first position this past season, and they’ve seen both Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini hit the open market.
Rays Release Brendan McKay, Hopeful Of Re-Signing Him To Minor League Deal
The Rays have released left-hander Brendan McKay, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The former fourth overall pick was outrighted off Tampa Bay’s 40-man roster last week. McKay has had an unfathomable stretch of injury luck that has sidetracked what looked to be a very promising career....
Will Cody Bellinger end up staying with the Dodgers?
With former MVP Cody Bellinger projected to earn $18.1M in his last year of arbitration eligibility, there has been plenty of speculation that the 27-year-old might not be tendered a contract. Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was non-committal about Bellinger's situation, telling reporters (including Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register) that the Dodgers “still very much believe in Belli’s ability,” and that the club has “time to work through what everything looks like” prior to Friday’s deadline.
Athletics Outright Daulton Jefferies
The Athletics announced Monday that right-hander Daulton Jefferies has been outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. That indicates that Jefferies, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September and thoracic outlet surgery in June, had already been passed through waivers unclaimed. Jefferies, 27, was the No. 37 overall draft pick out of...
Report: Red Sox showing interest in Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds
The Red Sox are the latest club to show interest in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier writes. Reynolds is one of a few names on the trade radar for the Sox early in the offseason, as Speier reports that the Red Sox have looked into the Diamondbacks’ group of left-handed hitting outfielders, and Boston is also expected to again check in with the Athletics about catcher Sean Murphy.
Nationals release Seth Romero after DWI charge
The Nationals have released left-hander Seth Romero after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in Texas, reports Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. This is Romero’s second DWI charge of year, with the first coming in January. Romero is a former first-round pick. Despite being twice suspended and...
Nationals looking to add starting pitcher and corner outfielder in offseason
As a team that finished 55-107 in 2022 and faces an uncertain ownership picture, the Nationals are not expected to be shopping for the big-ticket free agents this winter, but general manager Mike Rizzo has said he will remain active in looking to upgrade the roster. Per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Rizzo specifically mentioned the rotation, as well as first, third and the corner outfield spots as positions he could look to add in.
Analyzing Boston’s first base situation
Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
Analysis: No shock in East as Celtics, Bucks vie for lead
The top of the Eastern Conference looks about as expected
Red Sox offer Nathan Eovaldi a multi-year contract
The Red Sox have reportedly offered starting pitcher and one-time All-Star Nathan Eovaldi a multi-year contract, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. However, Bradford notes that a deal between the two parties is not imminent. News of talks between Boston and Eovaldi comes only a few days after the Red Sox issued the righty a qualifying offer (one-year, $19.65M) that tied draft compensation to the veteran if he signs with a different team.
Giants reportedly interested in Japanese ace Kodai Senga
With the Giants looking for rotation help, it isn’t surprising that the club has joined the increasingly lengthy list of teams considering Kodai Senga. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi discussed and praised Senga with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) earlier this week, noting that the Japanese right-hander is “very physically talented” and “we’ve heard great things about” Senga on a personal level.
Royals to hire former Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover as bench coach
The Royals are hiring Paul Hoover as their new bench coach, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Hoover has spent the last four seasons on the Rays staff as their Major League field coordinator, so with former Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro now taking over as Kansas City’s manager, it makes sense that Quatraro would want a familiar face as his top lieutenant.
