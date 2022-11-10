Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
goffrugbyreport.com
Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten
In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
wsjmsports.com
Niles new football field finally completed
Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory
(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Dominates LaPorte To Headline Prep Hoops Saturday
It was a record setting performance for the Warsaw Tigers girls basketball team Saturday night, as the team defeated LaPorte 69-7 at the Tiger Den. Warsaw is now 2-1 this season. The seven points allowed were the fewest points ever given up by Warsaw in a varsity game. The score...
16 injured in Indiana after semi crashes into bus carrying high school hockey team
WARSAW,Ind. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a bus carrying a high school hockey team, ejecting at least one person and injuring several others on Saturday evening. Police told WXIN that 26 people were on a bus when a semi, driven by Victor Santos, 58, rear-ended it in Warsaw around 8 p.m.
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka dedicates piece of battleship U.S.S. Arizona in City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's City Hall is now home to a piece of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The battleship's loss has special meaning for Mishawaka natives. One of Mishawaka's own, seaman Arthur Albert Huys, was among the sailors who died on the ship. "It is a piece of national importance...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday & Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Some snow flurries or light snow showers during the morning will likely give way to some rain and snow showers mixed throughout the middle of the day. Highs will likely climb into the upper 30s and with that the travel impacts will be little if any. Later in the evening as the temperatures begin to drop back below freezing, we will have to watch for some slick spots and the potential for light snow showers continuing from time to time overnight. Dusting to a half inch of snow is possible for some. High of 38 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
thefabricator.com
Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities
Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
WNDU
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
Comments / 0