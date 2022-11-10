Read full article on original website
Review: Nick Hornby has affable romp in ‘Dickens and Prince’
“Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius,” by Nick Hornby (Riverhead Books) Nick Hornby has been writing about pop culture since the 1990s, most famously his obsessive love of soccer in 1992’s “Fever Pitch” and of music in “High Fidelity,” three years later. Now he has yoked together two more objects of his intense fandom, Charles Dickens and Prince, to explore the similarities between creative geniuses separated by an ocean and nearly 150 years.
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
NEW YORK — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
