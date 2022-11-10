Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests
Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky. Madisonville Police say officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue for expired registration plates. MPD says the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert of Madisonville, was later found to be under the...
kbsi23.com
TN woman faces drug charges after traffic stop in Mayfield, KY
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday. Mercedes L. Ray, 25, of Erin faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. A Graves County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic...
wnky.com
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office announces safety checkpoints
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting traffic safety checkpoints through Dec. 9. During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles or operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
whopam.com
Trial postponed again for suspect in Oak Grove murder
Trial was postponed again Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for James, but...
whopam.com
2021 Shooting case likely headed to trial
Resolution no longer seems likely in the case against the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. Trial is currently set for January 5 for 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and attorney David Rye told Judge Andrew Self Monday morning that it appears now that’s where the case is headed.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
whopam.com
Competency hearing set for felony assault suspect
A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the assault, including multiple broken bones. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
lite987whop.com
Carlene Miller Arvin
(Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Birds Killed In Livestock Trailer Fire
A livestock trailer caught fire in a parking lot in Cadiz killing some birds Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say the owners were using a heater to keep the birds warm when it caught some hay on fire. The birds were killed in the fire but they were able to get...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County Sheriff seeking information on mailbox vandalism
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a recent string of mailbox vandalism. Sheriff Brent White shared in a Facebook post Saturday they are receiving multiple reports of mailbox vandalism throughout the county with the most damage occurring in the South end of the area. The Sheriff asked those who may have been victims of this crime to email the Sheriff's Office.
KMZU
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media
LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
whvoradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Hanson man killed in hit-and-run
The funeral arrangements have now been set for a man who was hit by a car and killed in Hanson Wednesday. According to an online obituary, 30-year-old Zachary Higgins of Hanson, was born on November 25, 1991, in Madisonville, KY, to Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins. He attended Murray State...
