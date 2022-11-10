ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Woman injured in rear end collision

A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
HANSON, KY
wevv.com

Police: Madisonville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests

Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky. Madisonville Police say officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue for expired registration plates. MPD says the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert of Madisonville, was later found to be under the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

TN woman faces drug charges after traffic stop in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday. Mercedes L. Ray, 25, of Erin faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. A Graves County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic...
MAYFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office announces safety checkpoints

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting traffic safety checkpoints through Dec. 9. During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles or operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
GREENVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Trial postponed again for suspect in Oak Grove murder

Trial was postponed again Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for James, but...
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

2021 Shooting case likely headed to trial

Resolution no longer seems likely in the case against the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. Trial is currently set for January 5 for 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and attorney David Rye told Judge Andrew Self Monday morning that it appears now that’s where the case is headed.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Competency hearing set for felony assault suspect

A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the assault, including multiple broken bones. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
PEMBROKE, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Carlene Miller Arvin

(Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the funeral home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Birds Killed In Livestock Trailer Fire

A livestock trailer caught fire in a parking lot in Cadiz killing some birds Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say the owners were using a heater to keep the birds warm when it caught some hay on fire. The birds were killed in the fire but they were able to get...
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County Sheriff seeking information on mailbox vandalism

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a recent string of mailbox vandalism. Sheriff Brent White shared in a Facebook post Saturday they are receiving multiple reports of mailbox vandalism throughout the county with the most damage occurring in the South end of the area. The Sheriff asked those who may have been victims of this crime to email the Sheriff's Office.
KMZU

Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly

RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media

LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
LYON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges

Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Hanson man killed in hit-and-run

The funeral arrangements have now been set for a man who was hit by a car and killed in Hanson Wednesday. According to an online obituary, 30-year-old Zachary Higgins of Hanson, was born on November 25, 1991, in Madisonville, KY, to Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins. He attended Murray State...
HANSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy