Titans film study: Coverage complexity confuses Patrick Mahomes

By Tyler Rowland
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans gave up nearly 450 passing yards in a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. So, I will admit the headline of this article may make some eyes roll.

However, if you actually watched the game, it was obvious the Titans defense was frustrating the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL.

How did they do it? By consistently changing coverages to create confusion, and then executing those coverages to perfection.

The Titans are top five this year in using Cover 4 on defense, with a 22.7-percent usage rate, but they don’t show up in the top five in Cover 1, Cover 2 or Cover 3 — we love to hear it.

This means the Titans are varying coverages so consistently that it makes it difficult to game plan for them. You never know what coverage you may get the most week-to-week, and in some matchups, you may see them all.

That brings me to Sunday Night against Patrick Mahomes. If you play the same coverage too much, head coach Andy Reid will plan for it, and Mahomes will shred it.

So, the Titans mixed it up a ton. We saw Cover 2, Cover 2 Invert, Cover 3, Red Zone Cover 4 and a TON of Cover 1 man.

No matter what the coverage, the Titans were trying to take away the middle of the field and prevent KC from winning with tight end Travis Kelce or Crossers.

Again, I know the raw numbers don’t lead you to believe the Titans played great defense, but they in fact did. The reality is the Titans’ offense failed so many times, the defense was asked to play an extraordinary amount.

This sort of coverage complexity mixed with a formidable pass-rush should keep the Titans in games all year long, just as it did against the Chiefs’ juggernaut offense.

So, as we do every week, let’s dive into the tape and see how the Titans did it…

Cover 3

The Chiefs love to attack the middle of the field. They use deep ins, crossers, and slants to get players going over the middle.

Obviously, people know about Kelce, but the other Chiefs WRs are not really winners on the outside, so getting them over the middle makes sense as well.

So, the goal is to take it away.

Titans defense runs a nice Cover 3, with three over the top and three underneath. With Fulton and McCreary playing so that they can’t get beat to the outside, the three underneath defenders and Kevin Byard in the deep third can focus on both the over-the-middle routes we see here.

Five-man pressure gets to Mahomes, led by a nice swim move from DeMarcus Walker! Coverage sack.

Cover 2

The Titans are in Cover 2 zone here, but one wrinkle I loved is Adams following Kelce while he is in motion to make it appear as if it is man coverage.

It isn’t, though, it’s Cover 2. I love the way the Titans play Cover 2. They do it so they can’t be attacked in the primary weakness of Cover 2: the middle hole.

Typically, against C2, the hole just behind the linebacker and right between the two safeties is vulnerable, but here the Titans drop David Long back an extra five to eight yards so that he is sitting in the spot.

Sometimes, teams will run a vertical route from the slot against Cover 2 to try and push the safety deep, which opens the middle more, but the Titans will have Long just run with that vertical route all the way through so the safety can stay put.

It’s beautiful, but back to this play: after Adams fakes man and drops to deep half, Long sits in the middle hole. No one is open and Mahomes takes the sack. Another nice swipe and swim from Walker, too.

Cover 2 Invert

Love this variation of Cover 2. Still two deep halves on the play, but instead of the traditional two-deep safeties playing that role like the last play, now it is one safety and one corner.

In this case, it is Joshua Kalu playing the big nickel slot position. Byard originally looks like the deep safety on that side, but Kalu drops back and now Byard is playing that middle hole spot that Long did in the previous play.

The underneath defenders on the outsides take away both short routes. In the back end, the deep safeties are just waiting for the crossing routes to come to them.

Completely bottled up the route combination. Dylan Cole finally gets free and forces the incompletion, but this is a major coverage win!

Cover 1 (Part 1)

Now we come to Cover 1. This was the coverage the Titans used the most and really leaned on when it counted.

Man coverage across the board on the five eligible receivers, one defender plays deep with the job of making sure no one runs past him for a deep completion, another plays zone over the middle of the field to read the quarterback’s eyes, and then four men are rushing.

The big variable here is WHO is that middle-field zone defender. Where does he come from? The Titans did it multiple ways!

They had the linebacker be the middle zone, they had the safety come from the field side and the boundary side to play that role as well, mixing it up consistently so Mahomes didn’t know where his read would be.

The first version we will look at is the traditional version of Cover 1 in my eyes: man coverage, safety deep, linebacker over the middle in zone. This is just beautiful coverage by the Titans.

Long mirrors Mahomes’ eyes and takes away his first read, which gives Denico Autry enough time to make the sack.

Cover 1 (Part 2)

Same version here, but a small wrinkle: Byard shows as a deep safety giving the Titans a two-high safety look. Byard rotates down into man coverage, though, leaving the deep safety and Long as the zone men.

Again, same coverage, different look, which creates confusion. Long does a great job of mirroring eyes and takes away Kelce as the initial read. It makes Mahomes wait long enough to create a sack via Mario Edwards off the edge!

Cover 1 (Part 3)

That wasn’t the only version of Cover 1 the Titans ran, though. The Titans also ran a version of Cover 1 that some call Cover 1 Lurk. Instead of the linebacker and the deep safety as the zone men, now it is both safeties.

Remember, the goal is to take away the middle of the field routes the Chiefs love so much. Adams is the middle of the field zone man on this play, but here is another cool wrinkle the Titans use.

Watch Terrance Mitchell pass off the crossing route to Adams, then drop back into the middle of the field. To keep the coverage the same, the Titans built in this quick pass off.

So, now Adams, who started as a zone man, has man coverage on the deep crossers and Mitchell can become the zone man over the middle.

God, it is so gorgeous to watch this defense work.

Cover 1 (Part 4)

We see the same version of Cover 1 Man here. Adams drops down over the middle of the field. No one is open initially and the pressure from Bud Dupree forces Mahomes to step up.

He looks at Kelce, but Byard has him in man and Adams is lurking over him with his eye on the Chiefs tight end. Mahomes has nowhere to go and gets dropped by Autry.

In conclusion...

Look, I know the Chiefs put up some crazy numbers statistically, but the Titans made it tough on them all night long by varying coverage, using specific wrinkles and generally executing to perfection.

If the Titans had even a league-average offense, this is a big time upset win.

While it didn’t turn out that way, seeing the Titans execute these different coverages gives me hope that they can compete and win any game they are in this season!

