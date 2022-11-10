Read full article on original website
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Insider's Phil Rosen sat down with Energy Aspects Livia Gallarati to talk about Russian oil sanctions and her forecast for global crude markets.
Wall Street slips, gives back some of last week’s big gains
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation’s inflation may finally have passed. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, or 35.68 points, to 3,957.25 after drifting between gains and losses...
Can Doximity Stock Keep On Climbing?
A positive earnings report recently pushed Doximity through the roof, but Investors want to know whether the stock can deliver long-term gains.
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Even During a Stock Market Plunge
If these reliable consumer stocks sell off deeply, you'll want to jump aboard and hold for a long, long time.
Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted.
Total to launch sea exploration after Lebanon-Israel deal
French oil giant Total says it will soon launch exploration activities in search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon's coast, following last month's Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
Avanzanite Bioscience Launches Novel Business Model to Commercialize Innovative Medicines for Rare Diseases in Europe
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. (“Avanzanite” or the “Company”) officially launches its commercial-stage enterprise, seeking to expand patient access to medicines for rare diseases in Europe while unlocking revenue and growth potential for emerging research-based biopharmaceutical originators. Avanzanite, a fully authorized distributor of medicinal products, partners with these biopharmaceutical collaborators through flexible, bespoke licensing and distribution partnerships across Europe. The Company’s novel business model enables the global commercialization of promising medicines and addresses the unsustainable inequities in access to innovative orphan drugs across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005069/en/ Avanzanite CEO and Founder, Adam Andrzej Plich (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get ready for the great American land rush — a mad scramble for space that's going to transform the entire country
It could require hundreds of millions of acres to build all the new homes, warehouses, and wind farms the US needs. Can we make it all fit?
Report: Iran sentences anti-government protester to death
Protests over the beating death of Mahsa Amini, allegedly for violating the Islamic dress code, lead to a death sentence.
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Indonesian officials: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital after arriving for G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian officials: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital after arriving for G-20 summit in Bali. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
