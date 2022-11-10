ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald & Review

Wall Street slips, gives back some of last week’s big gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation’s inflation may finally have passed. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, or 35.68 points, to 3,957.25 after drifting between gains and losses...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted.
The Associated Press

Avanzanite Bioscience Launches Novel Business Model to Commercialize Innovative Medicines for Rare Diseases in Europe

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. (“Avanzanite” or the “Company”) officially launches its commercial-stage enterprise, seeking to expand patient access to medicines for rare diseases in Europe while unlocking revenue and growth potential for emerging research-based biopharmaceutical originators. Avanzanite, a fully authorized distributor of medicinal products, partners with these biopharmaceutical collaborators through flexible, bespoke licensing and distribution partnerships across Europe. The Company’s novel business model enables the global commercialization of promising medicines and addresses the unsustainable inequities in access to innovative orphan drugs across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005069/en/ Avanzanite CEO and Founder, Adam Andrzej Plich (Photo: Business Wire)

