EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make heartbreaking decision in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make the heartbreaking decision to tell her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis next week. Lola's final storyline has recently begun on screen, as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later told that her illness is terminal. Lola has...
Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews teams up with Disney+ for “emotional” documentary
Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is teaming up with Disney+ for an “emotional” documentary. The reality television star climbed Mount Everest in a bid to find his late brother’s final resting place, with the streaming service filming his journey. Spencer’s brother, Michael, died at the...
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
1990s BBC Drama about Thai Brides
Can anyone remember a BBC (I think) drama about a group of men who go to Thailand to find love? I can't remember any of the actors. I remember one of them got together with the cleaner. danielson81 wrote: ». Afternoon,. Can anyone remember a BBC (I think) drama about...
Andor director addresses fate of fan favourite character after episode
The director of Andor has addressed the fate of fan-favourite character Kino Loy, following the tenth episode of the Star Wars spinoff. At the end of 'One Way Out', Cassian (Diego Luna) and Kino (Andy Serkis) staged a daring escape from Narkina 5, with the inmates of the prison rebelling to cause a distraction.
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV show cast Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda
Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added a brand new cast member to its roster, and this time, it is Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that the Tick Tick Boom director will be joining the ever growing cast as the messenger of the gods, Hermes.
Best and worst newcomers, exits and returnees under Iain MacLeod?
MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.
Coronation Street's Sam Blakeman faces killer Harvey Gaskell in tense prison visit
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street schoolboy Sam Blakeman finally gets his wish next week as he's permitted to meet Harvey Gaskell at the prison. Sam has spent the past few weeks fighting for a chance to have a discussion with evil Harvey, who killed his mum Natasha last year.
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
Glee's Ryan Murphy admits show should have ended after Cory Monteith's death
Glee creator Ryan Murphy has revealed he believes the show should've ended after the death of actor Cory Monteith. While speaking on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, which is hosted by former Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Murphy spoke about Monteith's death and the impact it had on the show.
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.
Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
Milly Zero Leaves EastEnders
Someone speculated this on here a few weeks back. Not the worst news. They really need to secure some decent actors and lengthy contracts, with the amount of cast they’ve lost. This is why it annoys me when they kill cast off. when she would likely be around for...
New Amsterdam lands finale date
New Amsterdam's series finale will air on January 17, it's been announced. Rounding out season 5, and the medical drama on the whole, it's set to be a two-hour farewell to the likes of Ryan Eggold's Dr Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery's Dr Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine's Dr Iggy Frome.
Iain MacLeod: Will he still be in charge of the show in June 2023?
We're now over four years into Iain MacLeod producing Coronation Street. He's produced over 1,150 episodes to date, which I believe is the most of any Corrie producer. I expected him to step down at the beginning of this year. With four years under his belt, do you think he'll continue to serve until at least June 2023, which will mark his fifth year with the soap?
