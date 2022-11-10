Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Intel and AMD rumors suggest underwhelming CPU plans for 2023
Raptor Lake refresh doesn’t sound hugely compelling, and AMD looks like it'll top out at 8-cores with 3D V-Cache. Next year, the battle of the desktop processors will continue to be fought between Raptor Lake – with Intel planning a refreshed clutch of current 13th-gen chips – and AMD’s Zen 4, according to the latest rumors from a well-known Chinese leaker.
TechRadar
Nvidia’s update on RTX 4090 GPU cable controversy is not what you want to hear
Nvidia has given us an update - of sorts - on the melting-cable controversy that has affected some owners of the new flagship RTX 4090 graphics card – though doubtless, it’s not the news those hit by the problem want to hear. For the uninitiated, this is the...
TechRadar
It's official - open source software has never been more important
New research has indicated that the majority of today’s apps are built using open source software (OSS), once again demonstrating its importance. According to GitHub’s Octoverse 2022 report (opens in new tab) on the state of open source software, 90% of the Fortune 100 companies use OSS to some capacity, compared to the findings of the company’s first report in 2012 where companies were only using OSS to run their web servers.
TechRadar
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets mobile integration
Mobile Network Protection will help businesses find weaknesses on iOS and Android devices. Late last week, Microsoft announced the Mobile Network Protection feature for Android and iOS devices will be integrated with the company’s cloud-based security platform Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). According to the announcement, the feature will help businesses find weaknesses in their mobile data networks.
TechRadar
Wired vs wireless keyboard: which keyboard is best?
Keyboards are one of the most important, yet overlooked components of a full desktop PC setup. While the monitor gives us our visuals and the PC itself powers everything, the keyboard is the medium in which we interact with the rest of the machine. And the right one is not only built with solid ergonomics in mind but one that has features that best match your needs and lifestyle.
TechRadar
Microsoft tightening Azure security with "granular" permissions
Company hopes to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential in its cloud platform. All of Azure DevOps REST APIs are now getting granular Personal Access Tokens (PAT). The goal of the change, which was met with glee in the cybersecurity community, is to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential.
TechRadar
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
TechRadar
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is working on an update to its Phone Link app that will allow your Android phone to stream audio directly to Windows 11. As an aside, it also looks as though Microsoft has given the app another rename, from Phone Link to Link to Windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Roblox is using the metaverse and AI to make creating games accessible
Roblox Corporation has recently announced its intention to “democratize creation” and turn “all Roblox users into creators,” vice president of engineering Nick Tornow said in a blog post (opens in new tab). Some mighty big claims. Roblox Studio, the game engine included in Roblox, has already...
TechRadar
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds get 60% off in early Black Friday offer
[UPDATE: Sadly Amazon has seen fit to increase the price of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds to AU$278. That's 44% off. While it's not as tempting as AU$199, this is still a good price for these premium buds. Our original article continue below with updated pricing.]. We're days...
TechRadar
There's been a huge growth in malicious cryptomining
The price of cryptocurrencies might be surprisingly low these days, but cybercriminals don’t seem to be giving up on the novel technology. In fact, the number of malicious cryptocurrency miners skyrocketed in the third quarter of the year. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity experts Kaspersky....
TechRadar
Acer Swift 3 OLED (2022) review
The Acer Swift 3 OLED has the full package: a stunning design and OLED screen, practically built, and with one of the strongest CPUs on the Ultrabook market. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is a follow-up to one of the finest laptops ever made, the Acer Swift 3, as well as the Acer Swift 5 touchscreen. Though not a touchscreen like the others, this laptop's main draw is its bright and absolutely stunning OLED screen which also supports HDR.
TechRadar
Mio MiVue 818 Review review
Aside from the lack of a microSD card to get you started, the Mio MiVue 818 is a cracking new dash cam option. The bulbous design manages to pack in plenty of tech, all of which is supplemented by a decent app. On top of that, the image quality of the resulting footage captured by the Mio MiVue 818 is generally excellent, with the added benefit of night vision enhancement.
TechRadar
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak compares camera quality with the Pixel 7 Pro
There's a fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to report on: and this time an image purportedly taken with the S23 Ultra has been compared to similar snaps shot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new...
TechRadar
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
TechRadar
The latest Windows 11 update is causing stuttering for some gamers
The roll out of the big Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) hasn't exactly gone super smoothly, and there's now another problem to report: Microsoft says some users may experience "Lower than expected performance in some games". That's the latest entry in the list of known issues (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
TP-Link TL-SG3210XHP-M2 review
The TP-Link TL-SG3210XHP-M2 is an eight 2.5GbE ports managed switch offering up to 240W to PoE devices. Two SFP+ sockets allow expansion if more ports are needed. It would have been perfect if not for the loud fan and an external controller required for cloud access. The TP-Link TL-SG3210XHP-M2 is...
TechRadar
Amazon unveils its latest warehouse robot
Amazon has unveiled "Sparrow", a new intelligent robotic system aimed at streamlining the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. Unlike the retail giant's previously deployed robotic arms, which includes the likes of "Cardinal" and "Robin", Amazon claims the Sparrow arm can identify around 65% of its product inventory without human help.
TechRadar
Exclusive Black Friday deal: get up to $825 off the Galaxy S22 series at Samsung
TechRadar readers are among the lucky few who get early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S22 range this week, which include an upfront rebate of up to $225 off, as well as an additional $600 off (opens in new tab) with a trade-in. Under these terms,...
TechRadar
Power to the people: beat blackouts and get energy anywhere with these portable powerhouses
Whether you’re worried about winter blackouts, going off-grid or just want more sustainable and renewable energy, EcoFlow has got you covered. Its portable power stations are ideal for remote working, for roaming in your RV and for reliable backup power at home too. It’s easier than ever to get the energy you need whenever and wherever you need it – and with these incredible EcoFlow Black Friday deals, it’s even more affordable too.
Comments / 0