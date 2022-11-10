Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Prisoner Died After Rikers Officer Denied Giving Him Asthma Care: According to the LawsuitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
Canes Reassign Lajoie To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lajoie, 25, has earned four assists in 10 AHL games with Chicago in 2022-23...
NHL
Caps Continue Trip in Florida
Washington's three-game road trip continues on Tuesday night in South Florida when the Caps face the Florida Panthers for the first time since the Cats ousted them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round last May. The trip got off to an ignominious start on Sunday in Tampa...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 15.11.22
Schwindt helps red-hot Wranglers win four of their last five. It's been a good stretch. The red-hot Wranglers head into the week having picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games (4-0-1). After winning four straight, the Wranglers' winning streak came to an end on...
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Wild Preview
Both Teams Look to Move Up in Central Division Standings After Uneven Starts in 2022-23 Looking to keep the momentum from Saturday's win over the New York Rangers, the Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild for a Central Division battle Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m....
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sabres
Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and the Sabres this season: Oct. 22 (5-1 L) and Nov. 15 (away). The Canucks are 55-49-19-4 all-time against the Sabres including a 22-30-8-3 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Buffalo (2-2-1 in...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
Winnipeg scores late, very late, to send the game to overtime and a 3-2 loss on a night when Kraken goalie Martin Jones deserved better. Seattle earns one standings point. On a night with puck luck in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike.
NHL
Time for a reset: Stars look to fix uncharacteristic mistakes Sunday
The Stars have lost two games in a row and have surrendered five goals in each. That's uncharacteristic for a team that has been hot to start the season and was ranked in the top five in goals against before the setback. So as they go back on the road...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Chabot out at least one week for Senators with concussion
Lemieux placed on IR by Kings with lower-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Thomas Chabot is out at least one week with a concussion, Senators coach D.J. Smith said. The defenseman left a...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Loss to Blues
Colorado dropped a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday night which snapped their previous four-game win streak. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado's previous four-game point streak came to an end. The Avalanche are now 8-5-1 on the season.
NHL
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
NHL
Vanecek Ready for Upcoming Road Trip | INJURY REPORT
After missing the end of Thursday's game against Ottawa and Saturday vs. Arizona, Vitek Vanecek is healthy and ready to return. After missing the end of Thursday's game against Ottawa and Saturday versus Arizona, Vitek Vanecek felt ready to go after an injury scare against the Senators. "I'm feeling good....
NHL
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Ride Special Teams to 4-2 Win Over Sens
Islanders score two power-play goals as they start off road trip on winning note. There was no need for a comeback on Monday night, as the Islanders jumped out ahead early and skated to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau...
Comments / 0