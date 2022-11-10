ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

2news.com

Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend

Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures

Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Hot tubs destroyed in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area

NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.It was devastating news for...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley.  Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Driver suspected of DUI in Thursday morning crash

A two-car crash on Placerville Drive Thursday morning led to the arrest of one driver and hospitalization of another. Suspected of driving under the influence is 62-year-old Pollock Pines resident Randall Wetmore, according to Cmdr. Dan Maciel with the Placerville Police Department. Wetmore was behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra 2500 when it collided with a Toyota Camry Hybrid around 10 a.m. near the Highway 50 overpass on Placerville Drive.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

