Elle

Jennifer Lopez Wears Adorable ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace In Sexy White Dress

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez posted a carousel of photos from a charity event poker night, and though her husband Ben Affleck was not technically in the photos, she did honor him with a piece of jewelry. The Marry Me star was wearing a white dress by Halston with a halter neck and a plunging white bodice, paired with a matching fuzzy white coat. She had her hair up in a sleek bun and was wearing drop earrings and a gold pendant.
Elle

The Look: November’s Best-Dressed List

There must be something in the air this month. What exactly it is, we don’t know, but our favorite celebrities have upped their fashion game considerably. As soon as the calendar flipped to November 1, it was out with the Marge Simpson costumes, and in with the couture gowns. The days are shorter, nights are colder, and the bar for celeb style is even higher. Here, we’re rounding up the very best A-list looks throughout the month of November. Make sure to check back for more.
Elle

Rapper Enny On Dealing With Fame And Champagne Problems

Four years ago, Enny (full name Enitan Adepitan) was working as a payments officer in a bank. ‘I was 22, 23, and I had that moment of sitting in an office, looking around me and being afraid that was it, that I’d be stuck there forever,’ she remembers.
Elle

Kim Petras Shares Her Spiritual Enlightenment Playlist

Press Play is a recurring column that looks at (and listens to) the songs that have shaped the life and work of beloved musical artists. Growing up in rural Germany, Kim Petras would watch her sisters and friends receive communion at church, feeling excluded but also conflicted. “As someone who’s been transgender my whole life, I never fit into [organized] religion,” she says. “I had a lot of religious friends, and I would go to their First Communion and things like that, but I was never really accepted into that world because who I am opposes what is acceptable in religion.” She feels lucky to have parents who never forced her to conform, “but everybody else had a chance to be religious, and I never did. So for me, it’s been a lifelong struggle to find spirituality in other ways.”
Elle

Maude Apatow's New Hairstyle Is Betty Rubble Inspired

Maude Apatow attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in London last week with her short bob styled in what can only be described as a Flintstones Betty Rubble tribute. Wearing a black Schiaparelli strapless dress complete with rose bud detailing, Maude looped equal parts beautiful and effortlessly...
Elle

'The Crown' Season 5 Viewers Are All Making The Same Complaint About The New Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch And Claire Foy Play 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' Benedict Cumberbatch And Claire Foy Play 'Knowing Me, Knowing You'. The Crown season five is finally upon us. And while we're thrilled to see the Royals back on screen, viewers are all sharing one particular complaint about the new series.
Elle

All About Chris Evans' ‘Serious’ Girlfriend, Alba Baptista

On November 10, People's newest Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans revealed that he has been dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista for at least a year and “it's serious,” according to a source, who added,“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

