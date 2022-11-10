Read full article on original website
SpaceX purchases ad campaign for Starlink on Twitter
Elon Musk’s SpaceX company purchased Twitter’s largest ad campaign for Starlink. SpaceX purchased a $250,000 ad campaign on Twitter to promote Starlink services in Australia and Spain. The campaign will promote Starlink in Australia and Spain by placing SpaceX’s ad on top of the main Twitter timeline for a full day. Users in Australia and Spain will see a SpaceX Starlink ad the first three times they open Twitter when the ad campaign is scheduled.
Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk
On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
Space Perspective Becomes First Global Space Travel Experience Company
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Space Perspective unveiled MS Voyager – the world’s first Marine Spaceport for human spaceflight, and the first in a planned fleet of this new class of spaceports globally. Spaceports are sites for launching and receiving spacecraft. Now with the capacity to launch from marine-based sites around the world, in addition to launching from land on Florida’s Space Coast, Space Perspective becomes the first global space travel experience company, offering safe and sustainable journeys to the edge of space from where Explorers live and play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005607/en/ Spaceship Neptune launches from the stern of MS Voyager. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tesla FSD Beta V11 will expand over a few weeks before wide release: Elon Musk
Tesla began rolling out the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, V11, on November 11th, at 11:11 pm PST. For those wishing for V11 at 11:11 on 11/11, that wish may have come true. Or it will eventually, as Tesla expands the latest version over the next few weeks.
Twitter employees will still receive stock compensation under Musk: report
A new message from Elon Musk to Twitter employees has revealed that the social media company’s workers can continue to receive stock and options as part of an “ongoing compensation plan.” This is despite Twitter now being a private company following Musk’s turbulent takeover. Musk’s message,...
Tesla FSD Beta V11 rollout has begun, confirms Elon Musk
It’s here. Tesla has now started the rollout of FSD Beta V11. The update’s release was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. FSD Beta V11 is widely expected to be a substantial update for Tesla’s advanced driver-assist system, partly because Elon Musk has previously noted that V11 would adopt a single stack. This should make FSD Beta’s performance smoother.
SpaceX Starlink gets Pentagon praise for keeping US troops in the Arctic connected
SpaceX’s Starlink internet service received praise from the Pentagon after connecting U.S. troops in the Arctic. “We have started testing high-rate connectivity to very remote Arctic bases,” said Brian Beal. Beal is the principal aerospace engineer with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Strategic Development and Experimentation office. He...
Elon Musk’s remote work policy for Twitter is the same as Tesla & SpaceX
Elon Musk addressed some rumors that were floating around Twitter on Saturday, adding that Twitter’s remote work policy is the same as Tesla and SpaceX. He responded to @Balinares on Twitter, who claimed that Elon Musk “ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by Monday, or else.”. @Balinares...
SpaceX’s Starship briefly becomes the most powerful active rocket in the world
A SpaceX Starship booster has successfully fired up 14 of its 33 Raptor engines, likely becoming the most powerful active rocket in the world. Throughout the history of spaceflight, only three or four other rockets have produced as much or more thrust than Super Heavy Booster 7 (B7) could have theoretically produced on November 14th. But the Soviet Energia and N1 rockets and the US Saturn V and Space Shuttle were all retired one or several decades ago. Only SpaceX’s own Falcon Heavy rocket, fifth on the bracket and capable of producing up to 2325 tons (5.13 million pounds) of thrust at sea level, is still operational and comes close.
