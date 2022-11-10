Read full article on original website
Parents Surprise Their Kids With New Puppies | The Dodo
Watch these kids freak out when their parents surprise them with their very own puppies ❤️. To see more, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/cincygirl513. Some footage provided by https://viralhog.com. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
Pomeranian Takes "Playing Dead" To A Whole New Level | The Dodo Little But Fierce
Pomeranian takes “playing dead” to a whole new level... and there's only one way to get him up. Special thanks to Leo, Jess & Nick! Keep up with them on TikTok: https://thedo.do/lord_le0thelazypom & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lord_le0. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie as most followed person on YouTube
MrBeast has officially knocked PewDiePie off the top spot as the most subscribed YouTube creator.Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, is an American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.On November 14, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie’s subscriber count by several thousand. At the time of writing, he had 111,940,846 subscribers, while Swedish content creator PewDiePie had 111,846,735.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn September, MrBeast was the second YouTuber to hit an impressive milestone of 100 million...
Watch Christy Carlson Romano Honor Late Aaron Carter on Podcast He Was Supposed to Be a Guest On
Christy Carlson Romano is paying tribute to Aaron Carter. The former Even Stevens star revealed that she was set to have the "I Want Candy" singer on her podcast, Vulnerable, back in mid-October, but Carter did not show. Ahead of an upcoming episode, Romano revealed the intro during which she...
CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates
CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Brothers Tease Season 5 Is a Tearjerker
Production of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is well underway, as the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer teased what’s to come during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. “We turned in the first script a couple...
Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' monologue sparks backlash as being antisemitic
Dave Chappelle's comments about the Jewish community during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue are being slammed as antisemitic. Anti-Defamation League chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the comedian and the NBC late night show. "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass,...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 14-20): ‘Spirited,’ ‘Disenchanted’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 14-20.
