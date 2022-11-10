MrBeast has officially knocked PewDiePie off the top spot as the most subscribed YouTube creator.Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, is an American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.On November 14, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie’s subscriber count by several thousand. At the time of writing, he had 111,940,846 subscribers, while Swedish content creator PewDiePie had 111,846,735.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn September, MrBeast was the second YouTuber to hit an impressive milestone of 100 million...

