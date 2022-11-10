Giants injury report: Kenny Golladay, Oshane Ximines inch closer to return

The New York Giants were “off” on Thursday as they operated with a bye week schedule — meetings and a walkthrough.

As a result of the schedule, the team did not conduct a usual practice and media were not present. On-field work was limited and there were no changes on the injury report.

The Giants’ (projected) Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee)

Limited participant: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (quad)

Full participant: WR Richie James Jr. (concussion)