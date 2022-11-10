Read full article on original website
Stocks waver on Wall Street; big tech firms weigh on indexes
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 33,805 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
The fall of crypto's golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur's $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
Allison Schrager: Burned by crypto? Don’t learn the wrong lesson
I must admit I’ve been rooting for the crypto market to crash and burn. Not because I never invested in it and was resentful to see so many people get rich from it (though there were moments). But because I don't understand it, what value it serves or what problem it solves.
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions.
Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation.
Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations.
Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted. The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations’ leaders since 2016, when Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia’s ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics. Since the center-left Labor Party came to power in May after nine years of conservative rule, Albanese has been calling for China to lift a series of official and unofficial barriers to Australian exports including beef, wine, seafood, wood and coal that cost $13 billion a year.
White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi.
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority.
Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control.
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District.
Xi says he's prepared for 'candid and in depth exchange of views' with Biden, aims to 'elevate' US-China relationship
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Xi says he's prepared for 'candid and in depth exchange of views' with Biden, aims to 'elevate' US-China relationship.
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
