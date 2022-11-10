Read full article on original website
Stocks waver on Wall Street; big tech firms weigh on indexes
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 33,805 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
The fall of crypto's golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur's $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions.
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Insider's Phil Rosen sat down with Energy Aspects Livia Gallarati to talk about Russian oil sanctions and her forecast for global crude markets.
Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden says he and Xi have 'responsibility' to show US, China can 'manage our differences,' find areas of cooperation.
