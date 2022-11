Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he’ll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade. That game is one of seven matchups this week with both teams ranked in the first regular-season AP Top 25 poll. It also marks the first marquee game for the 35-year-old Scheyer in charge of the program where he won a national championship as a player and as an assistant coach – and now works in the spotlight as the successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Duke (2-0) held Jacksonville and USC Upstate to a combined 82 points on 30.8% shooting, including 21.7% from 3-point range. The Blue Devils got a boost in the second game as 7-foot-1 Dereck Lively II – the nation’s No. 1 recruit – made his debut after a preseason injury to bring mobility and rim protection.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO