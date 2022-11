The Chicago Bears (3-6) will face the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in a record-setting performance. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the continued growth of this offense with Fields at the helm, and they have a good chance to do that against Detroit.

