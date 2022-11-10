Read full article on original website
Related
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
Wordle Today #514 Hints, Tips and Answer for Tuesday, November 15 Challenge
Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack today's "Wordle" puzzle.
Dog Obsessed With Opening Blinds Delights Internet: 'Neighborhood Watch'
"I swear he just does it to see what's going on," the dog's owner told Newsweek, after her TikTok video received two million views.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How Big is The Pokedex?
Find out how big the Pokedex is and how many Pokemon you can look forward to catching in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
All Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Starter Evolutions
The first three Pokémon that players will get a good look at in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" are Quaxly, Sprigatito and Fuecoco.
Man Discovers Creepy 40-Foot Well in Crawl Space Underneath Old House
One Reddit user commenting on the unsettling images looking into the well said: "I see 2 pairs of eyes down there"
'The English' Star on First Nations Role—More Than 'a Bow and Arrow'
William Belleau loved playing the bad guy because First Nations characters were usually just seen carrying "a bow and arrow and speaking broken English."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1037M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0