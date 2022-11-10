Read full article on original website
Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo makes free agency decision with multi-year deal
The three-time All-Star hit 32 home runs for the Yankees in 2022. In 465 at-bats, he had an average of .224, scored 77 runs and produced 75 RBI. There were reports the Houston Astros would make a push to sign the 12-year MLB veteran. With the multi-year signing, Rizzo will likely finish his career in New York.
Houston Astros and relief pitcher Rafael Montero finalize 3-year deal after World Series win
It looks like the first major move of the post-James Click era is reloading a bulletproof bullpen.
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes: Interested teams, projected contract, signing timeline, more for talented WR
Interested NFL teams are getting in line to talk to Odell Beckham Jr. and figure out exactly what he's looking for. Teams like the Cowboys, Bills, Giants, Chiefs, Rams and Packers have made their interest known to Beckham either publicly or privately. And those competing for Beckham are all on the lookout for a sleeper team that could swoop in at the last moment.
No quarterback controversy for Arizona Cardinals — it's Colt McCoy's job to lose | Opinion
INGLEWOOD, California — There is no quarterback controversy after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. It’s Colt McCoy’s job to lose. "As a backup, you never know when your opportunity is going to strike," McCoy said. "Quite honestly, I...
