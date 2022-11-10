Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson with pedestrian effort in loss to Titans
Russell Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-10 Denver loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Wilson "added" eight rushing yards on seven carries. The passing numbers look better than they were, as the Broncos found themselves needing to throw extra after digging their most recent hole. "DangeRuss" continues to look completely washed as a signal caller, and he spent much of Sunday scrambling around and missing wide open receivers for the umpteenth time this season. Denver is now 3-6 and ownership is looking more and more foolish by the day for dishing out over $240 million to Wilson this offseason. The Broncos are set to face the porous Raiders in a divisional matchup in Week 11.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out, S Budda Baker active vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals announced their inactives Sunday, and quarterback Kyler Murray is among the six players listed ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring issue he sustained last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Colt McCoy will...
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray officially inactive for Week 10
Murray was set to test his hamstring pregame before the Cardinals made a final decision on his status. With Murray out, veteran Colt McCoy will draw the start against the Rams and backup John Wolford. Fantasy manages will want to downgrade the Cardinals’ pass catchers and expect James Conner to be in line for more carries.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen disappointing in second-half, OT in Week 10 loss
Josh Allen completed 29 of his 43 pass attempts for 330 yards, 1 touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Vikings. He also carried the ball six times for 84 yards and lost a critical fumble late in the fourth quarter. Fantasy Impact:. Allen returned to the field...
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Out Against Rams
Murray was originally listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it is confirmed that Kyler will be on the sidelines for this afternoon’s game. Colt McCoy will take charge in hopes of getting Cardinals back in the win column. The last...
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray to test hamstring pregame, McCoy ready to start
According to Jeremy Fowler, Kyler Murray will test his hamstring pregame before a final decision is made, but a source expressed skepticism that he would play in Week 10 against the Rams. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Colt McCoy is ready to go for the start, which could be...
Breaking: Cardinals Make Official Kyler Murray Decision
The Arizona Cardinals have made the official call at starting quarterback. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will officially be INACTIVE against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Veteran NFL quarterback Colt McCoy will start against the division rival on Sunday. "QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be inactive. Colts McCoy starts," Ian Rapoport...
Rams-Cardinals inactives: Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray out
Matthew Stafford will miss his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams today. He’s officially inactive after being placed in the concussion protocol this past week. John Wolford will start in Stafford’s place. The Arizona Cardinals will also be without their starting quarterback because Skyler...
Colt McCoy should start for Cardinals if Kyler Murray is not 100% healthy
The Arizona Cardinals’ season is on life support. At 3-6, they currently reside in last place in the NFC West and 13th in overall conference standings. While not mathematically out of the race just yet, the margin of error is nil and a banged-up quarterback does not help matters.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp doubtful to return in Week 10
Cooper Kupp limped gingerly to the locker room following a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams game against the Cardinals. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The leg injury occurred when Kupp jumped for a pass and landed awkwardly after a Cardinals player hit him. He immediately grabbed his right lower leg and then tentatively limped to the locker room under his own power. He leaves, having caught three passes for -1 yard. We will update you when we have more information.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa tosses three more touchdowns in Week 10
Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns. He also recorded one carry for zero yards. Tagovailoa continues to play mistake free football while racking up the touchdown passes. The Dolphins have scored 30 plus points in three consecutive games as their offense is making it look easy. The Alabama product is currently tied for the third most touchdown passes in the league this season despite missing time due to injury. The Dolphins are on a bye in Week 11 before facing the Texans in Miami in Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Cameron Brate (neck) questionable for Week 10
Brate has missed the past three games since suffering a scary neck injury against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, rookie TE Cade Otton has admirably taken over as the starter in Brate's absence, posting an 11-147-1 line over that timeframe. Brate's pending return figures to cut back into Otton's playing time and usage some, though it is possible the rookie has done enough to retain the starting gig.
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks logs four receptions in Week 10 loss
Cooks had a modest day in his return from a one game absence. The veteran wide receiver had a 19 yard touchdown called back during the fourth quarter due to offensive holding. Cooks was second in targets to Nico Collins in the loss, but he figures to continue to command a high target share for the remainder of the season. The Texans will look to get back in the win column when they take on the Commanders in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen 'set to be on the field' Sunday against Minnesota
Josh Allen, who has been questionable throughout the Week with an elbow sprain, is on track to play in Week 10 after logging just one limited practice Friday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen has been one of the best, if not the single best, fantasy QB most of...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell activated off IR Saturday
Elijah Mitchell, who has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury, has been officially activated ahead of the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Chargers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell will return on Sunday, but he has lost his starting job to Christain McCaffery. However, when...
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks listed as questionable for Week 10
The Houston Texans have officially listed WR Brandin Cooks as questionable for Week 10 against the New York Giants with a wrist injury. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Cooks was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, but he practiced in a limited capacity on both Thursday and Friday. This seems to be a sign that Cooks and the Texans' relationship may be on the mend and he will be a part of the team going forward after nearly being dealt at the trade deadline. Cooks has 32 catches for 354 yards this season.
fantasypros.com
Stefon Diggs manages 128 scoreless yards in Bills' Week 10 loss
Stefon Diggs was targeted a season-high 16 times, catching 12 of them for 128 yards in his first game against the Vikings since being traded to Buffalo. Diggs did not manage a touchdown for the second consecutive game but eclipsed 100 yards. The superstar wideout flashed his safe floor once again without a score in Week 10, and while he and Allen are healthy they are one of the NFL's best duos. Diggs should remain in fantasy manager's lineups as a bonafide WR1 option.
fantasypros.com
Justin Jefferson catches 10 passes, one TD in Week 10
The superstar wideout rewarded fantasy managers with a huge stat line on a day when the Vikings needed every yard and added a highlight reel grab in the middle. In nine games, he has 69 receptions for 1,060 yards and four total TD and is matchup-proof in the fantasy world. The touchdowns should continue to mount as he leads all receivers in red zone targets. The Vikings face the Cowboys at home in Week 11, and he should still provide plenty of production, even against their stellar pass defense.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Stevens performs in larger role versus Timberwolves
Lamar Stevens notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves. The 25-year-old, who had only played in two games this season prior to Sunday, was a spot start in place of Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchel, who both missed the match due to an ankle injury. Stevens made the most of it, recording a season high in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. With the Cavs’ rotation currently being ravaged by injuries, the Penn State product might continue to see increased minutes. However, once the rotation gets healthy, he’ll likely have little to no role.
Comments / 0