Micheal Martin: ‘Meat on bone’ needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol

By Michelle Devane
 4 days ago

The Irish Government wants “meat on the bone” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issues, the country’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the mood music is improving but it needed to be harnessed to translate into a resolution to the impasse.

The Fianna Fail leader added that he and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed there is a “window of opportunity” to address the protocol concerns.

Mr Martin made the remarks after a meeting with Mr Sunak at the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool on Thursday.

The mood music is improving, we now need to translate that into a resolution, a negotiated resolution between the United Kingdom and the European Union

Micheal Martin, Taoiseach

“From the Government-to-Government perspective we want to see meat on the bone,” Mr Martin said.

“The mood music is improving, we now need to translate that into a resolution, a negotiated resolution between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

He added: “There is now a very good window of opportunity here to get this issue resolved.

“I think all of us agreed to remain focused on this issue with the European Union to have a negotiated resolution of the issues.

“It’s very clear to me that the Prime Minister desires a negotiated resolution.”

He added: “That, in turn, would facilitate stability in terms of the political situation in Northern Ireland, the restoration of the Executive and the Assembly.”

Mr Martin described Mr Sunak’s decision to attend the summit as “significant”, adding that his attendance had been “well received”.

It is rare for a British prime minister to attend British-Irish Council summits, with Mr Sunak the first PM since Gordon Brown in 2007 to go.

“He took the earliest opportunity to engage with me and we appreciate that,” the Taoiseach said.

“I think it also gives strength to the British-Irish Council which is a key part of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald , who could not attend due to the crisis at Stormont, said more than a change of mood music is needed to restore powersharing.

She called for an intensification of the UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol as she welcomed Mr Sunak’s attendance at the summit.

“We need more than a change of mood music,” Ms McDonald said.

“We need clarity and certainty about how the British intend to use the next number of weeks to ensure we will start 2023 with the Assembly and Executive in place.

“There is growing frustration that six months on from the election and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, the DUP are continuing to block the institutions from being established.

“We are ready to form the Executive, as are the other parties, and the indecision and U-turns from the British Government are not helpful in an already challenging situation.

“We need to see an intensification of the talks with the EU and we need an end to unilateral actions, including the halting of their Protocol Bill. The next number of weeks are critical.”

The Independent

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.And over the next three decades, the West African nation's population is expected to soar...
The Independent

Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages

Rishi Sunak has lost his first cabinet minister to scandal within just two weeks of taking office, as Sir Gavin Williamson resigned over claims of bullying.The shock move came after a slew of allegations left Sir Gavin facing at least three investigations into his behaviour.Claims that he had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” were condemned as “utterly, utterly unacceptable” by a cabinet colleague. And his former deputy in the government whips’ office described his behaviour towards MPs as “threatening” and “intimidating”.Anne Milton told Channel 4 News that, as chief whip, Sir Gavin would use salacious...
The Independent

Fears over Twiglet and Jaffa Cakes shortages as factory workers walk out

Shoppers could see supermarket shelves stripped of Twiglets, Jaffa Cakes and a whole host of other festive snacks in the run-up to Christmas as workers at the Jacob’s cream cracker factory take part in an “indefinite” walkout.According to GMB Union, which represents staff at the Aintree plant, Jacob’s workers have been taking “limited industrial action” since September in a dispute over pay.From Monday, however, it was announced that factory staff – who also manufacture Club bars, Mini Cheddars and 14,000 tons of cream crackers each year – would strike every single day until bosses agreed to negotiate.The union previously said...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.N. told ministers Tuesday that the island nation won’t leave the summit without a fund for climate-related loss and damage caused in large part by industrialized nations to developing ones. “As we see the inaction of many developed countries the potential to stall talks and land a devastating blow for us as small island developing states is looming,” Conrod Hunte said in an address. “Antigua and Barbuda will not leave here without a loss and damage fund.” Hunte slammed developed nations for continuing to use and even ramp up fossil fuels.
