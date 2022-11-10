ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the American flag flown at half-staff on Veterans Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kassidy Hammond, Jocelina Joiner
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Each year on Nov. 11, Americans nationwide honor military heroes and their service to our country on Veterans Day. On this national holiday, you may be wondering how to fly your flag to properly mark the day.

An amendment that was adopted into U.S. law in 1942 provides the rules for using and displaying the Star-Spangled Banner nationwide.

According to United States Code , unlike on Memorial Day, “when the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only,” on Veterans Day the American flag should be flown at full staff all day.

Community gives back and surprises veteran known for Christmas displays

When is the flag flown at half-staff?

  • May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day
  • Memorial Day (until noon only)
  • By order of the President
  • For the death of prominent U.S. government figures (president, vice president, chief justice, etc.) or others
  • July 27: Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
  • Sept. 11: Patriot Day
  • Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Day
  • Following a national tragedy

Flag etiquette

In addition to guidance on when to fly the flag, there are also guidelines on how to display it , as laid out by American Flagpole & Flag Co.

  1. The U.S. flag should be displayed only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. The flag may be displayed for 24 hours if properly lit during the night hours.
  2. Raising the flag should be done briskly. When lowering, it should be done ceremoniously.
  3. When displaying the flag against a wall, the union – or stars – should be in the top left corner. If displaying the flag in a window, you should display it in the same way, keeping the stars in the upper left corner as viewed by people on the street looking into the window.
  4. Generally, no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, though there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for Navy personnel, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.

For more flag etiquette, click here .

