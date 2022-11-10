Five years on since stepping out of the limelight, Irish comedian and ex-2FM host, Al Porter returned to center stage in a surprise turn of events- all in the name of charity. The gig took place in his local bar, The Dragon inn , at a charity fundraiser in aid of HOPE, a suicide prevention drop-in centre in Tallaght. According to The Independent his appearance on the occasion was completely unplanned and, ‘it was a big surprise for those in the audience’.

