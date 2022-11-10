Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Fair City's Anto Collins splits with girlfriend following whirlwind romance
Fair City's Anto Collins splits from girlfriend Clodagh following a short-lived romance. Fans of the RTE soap opera were shocked to see the local postman end his marriage to wife Sharon in scenes earlier this month. It was revealed that Anto met a new woman while receiving treatment for his...
rsvplive.ie
Fair City's Orla Kirwan has second thoughts after planning lavish wedding to Paul Brennan
Fair City's Orla Kirwan has second thoughts about marrying Paul Brennan on Sunday night's trip to Carrigstown. The long-standing character cheated on Paul with Lenny multiple times last week, and was stunned when the former loverat proposed to her. After initially fleeing the scene, Orla agreed to marry Paul -...
rsvplive.ie
Vicky Phelan’s husband and children release heartbreaking statement following her sad death
Vicky Phelan’s husband Jim paid tribute to his wife on behalf of himself and their two children Amelia, 16, and Darragh, 11, following her devastating passing. Vicky passed away at the age of 48 in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick. Jim said Vicky...
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb viewers accuse one 'jealous' campmate of 'stirring the pot'
Tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here had viewers in stitches. And it seems one controversial campmate has won over the public, while another campmate is no longer in their favour. Tonight saw Matt Hancock battle it out with Mike Tindall for the right to be...
rsvplive.ie
Anton Savage steps in to host Ireland AM as Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe take day off
Ireland AM viewers were greeted by Anton Savage on Monday morning's show as regular hosts Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe took the day off. The radio presenter joined anchor Muireann O'Connell to wake up the nation this morning, with viewers thrilled to see him in the hot seat. Monday's lineup...
rsvplive.ie
See inside professor Luke O’Neill’s seaside Sandycove villa in South Dublin
World renowned immunologist Luke O’Neill invited Brendan Courtney into his Dublin home to take part in the finale of the RTE series, Keys to my Life. The scientist who became a national figure during the Covid-19 pandemic shares a Victoran villa on the stunning coast of Sandycove in South Dublin with his biochemist wife, Margaret.
rsvplive.ie
Martin King lands new radio slot following move to Ireland AM
Martin King has landed a new radio slot following his move to Ireland AM. The much loved presenter shocked Virgin Media viewers earlier this month when he revealed he was leaving The Six O'Clock Show after seven years at the helm. Martin has now joined Elaine Crowley and newcomer Katja...
rsvplive.ie
Irish Comedian, Al Porter 'back doing what he loves' at local charity re-debut gig
Five years on since stepping out of the limelight, Irish comedian and ex-2FM host, Al Porter returned to center stage in a surprise turn of events- all in the name of charity. The gig took place in his local bar, The Dragon inn , at a charity fundraiser in aid of HOPE, a suicide prevention drop-in centre in Tallaght. According to The Independent his appearance on the occasion was completely unplanned and, ‘it was a big surprise for those in the audience’.
rsvplive.ie
Westlife's Mark Feehily shares joy over major step towards legalising surrogacy in Ireland
Westlife star Mark Feehily has shared his joy as progress has been made towards the legalisation of international surrogacy in Ireland. Mark and his fiancé Cailean O'Neill welcomed their daughter Layla via a surrogate back in 2019, and Mark speaks regularly about his wishes for her to be recognised as their child in the eyes of Irish law.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity fans all have same complaint about Matt Hancock following public vote
I'm A Celebrity fans all have the same complaint following Saturday night's public vote for the Bushtucker Trial. Former UK health secretary Matt Hancock was once again selected by the British public to take on the next terrifying challenge in a bid to win stars for camp. At the end...
rsvplive.ie
RTE's Ryan Tubridy 'at a loss for words' as he pens emotional tribute to Vicky Phelan
Ryan Tubridy is "at a loss for words" following the sad death of the inspirational Vicky Phelan. The RTE presenter and CervicalCheck campaigner formed a close friendship over the years and Ryan has joined the nation in paying tribute to the mum-of-two. The Late Late Show host posted a picture...
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity star Chris Moyles' famous Irish cousin is an Ireland AM presenter and radio host
There is no denying that Chris Moyles is a radio legend and one of the most well-known broadcasting personalities in the UK and Ireland. The presenter is currently taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and is currently joined by the likes of Boy George, Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner in the Australian jungle.
rsvplive.ie
Anna Geary on trolling, negative comments, not Googling her name and looking to her mam for advice
Anna Geary has opened up about the trolling and negative comments that unfortunately go with being in the public eye. Her colleague on The Sunday Game, Ursula Jacob, was the victim of misogynistic comments online during the GAA championships over the summer. Anna said that you get into media with...
rsvplive.ie
Micheal Martin leads host of tributes to 'extraordinary' Vicky Phelan
Tributes have been flooding in following the heartbreaking death of Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan. The mother-of-two passed away in the early hours of this morning, and the devastating news has touched the hearts of many people across Ireland and afar. Many Irish figures are taking to social media to...
rsvplive.ie
RTE Sports' Clare McNamara opens up on her 'idyllic country upbringing' and her three daughters
Clare MacNamara has opened up about her Tipperary upbringing and the effect it had on her love of sport. The RTE Sports journalist will join Joanne Cantwell and Peter Collins in presenting RTE's live coverage for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. They will be joined by panellists...
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood speaks out following shock exit - 'I was heartbroken'
I’m a Celebrity… get me out of here has been an exciting series so far, from MP Matt Hancock receiving a grilling regarding his political decisions, to Coronation Streets Sue Cleaver opening up about her personal life- no stone has been left unturned. Although the show is well...
rsvplive.ie
Schoolgirl, 11, makes history as ‘dream came true’, when she received her Junior cert result live on Late Late show
An 11-year-old Tipperary schoolgirl makes history as her ‘dream came true’, when she received her junior cert math’s result live on the late late show. Cara Darmody, from Tipperary is the youngest person in history to have sat the exam. She explained took the test in June with the intention to raise additional funds and awareness for children with additional needs.
Comments / 0