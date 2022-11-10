ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Anto Collins splits with girlfriend following whirlwind romance

Fair City's Anto Collins splits from girlfriend Clodagh following a short-lived romance. Fans of the RTE soap opera were shocked to see the local postman end his marriage to wife Sharon in scenes earlier this month. It was revealed that Anto met a new woman while receiving treatment for his...
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celeb viewers accuse one 'jealous' campmate of 'stirring the pot'

Tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here had viewers in stitches. And it seems one controversial campmate has won over the public, while another campmate is no longer in their favour. Tonight saw Matt Hancock battle it out with Mike Tindall for the right to be...
rsvplive.ie

See inside professor Luke O’Neill’s seaside Sandycove villa in South Dublin

World renowned immunologist Luke O’Neill invited Brendan Courtney into his Dublin home to take part in the finale of the RTE series, Keys to my Life. The scientist who became a national figure during the Covid-19 pandemic shares a Victoran villa on the stunning coast of Sandycove in South Dublin with his biochemist wife, Margaret.
rsvplive.ie

Martin King lands new radio slot following move to Ireland AM

Martin King has landed a new radio slot following his move to Ireland AM. The much loved presenter shocked Virgin Media viewers earlier this month when he revealed he was leaving The Six O'Clock Show after seven years at the helm. Martin has now joined Elaine Crowley and newcomer Katja...
rsvplive.ie

Irish Comedian, Al Porter 'back doing what he loves' at local charity re-debut gig

Five years on since stepping out of the limelight, Irish comedian and ex-2FM host, Al Porter returned to center stage in a surprise turn of events- all in the name of charity. The gig took place in his local bar, The Dragon inn , at a charity fundraiser in aid of HOPE, a suicide prevention drop-in centre in Tallaght. According to The Independent his appearance on the occasion was completely unplanned and, ‘it was a big surprise for those in the audience’.
rsvplive.ie

Westlife's Mark Feehily shares joy over major step towards legalising surrogacy in Ireland

Westlife star Mark Feehily has shared his joy as progress has been made towards the legalisation of international surrogacy in Ireland. Mark and his fiancé Cailean O'Neill welcomed their daughter Layla via a surrogate back in 2019, and Mark speaks regularly about his wishes for her to be recognised as their child in the eyes of Irish law.
rsvplive.ie

Micheal Martin leads host of tributes to 'extraordinary' Vicky Phelan

Tributes have been flooding in following the heartbreaking death of Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan. The mother-of-two passed away in the early hours of this morning, and the devastating news has touched the hearts of many people across Ireland and afar. Many Irish figures are taking to social media to...
rsvplive.ie

Schoolgirl, 11, makes history as ‘dream came true’, when she received her Junior cert result live on Late Late show

An 11-year-old Tipperary schoolgirl makes history as her ‘dream came true’, when she received her junior cert math’s result live on the late late show. Cara Darmody, from Tipperary is the youngest person in history to have sat the exam. She explained took the test in June with the intention to raise additional funds and awareness for children with additional needs.

