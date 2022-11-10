ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

New mural celebrates JHHS sister city relationship

JACKSON, Wyo. — A new mural will soon go up in the Garaman Tunnel underpass, created by Jackson Hole High School students to celebrate the relationship between sister cities Jackson, WY and Tlaxcala, Mexico. This fall, thirty-five high school students contributed to the new mural project, as part of...
Grizzly sow and cubs euthanized near Tetonia

TETONIA, Idaho — Last week Idaho Fish and Game (IFGD) euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. According to Fish and Game, there were no relocation...
SNAPPED: A look back at wintering wildlife in Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter is here and that means wintering wildlife. We dove into our archives and created this collection of wintering wildlife over the years in Jackson Hole, photographed by Buckrail’s photographer Nick Sulzer. According to BTNF, Designated winter closure areas are essential to the survival of...
