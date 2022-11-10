Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith says LIV Golf move "scary" as he reacts to question about regrets
LIV Golf superstar Cameron Smith says he has "no regrets" about joining the breakaway tour in a lucrative deal, despite describing the decision as "scary". Perhaps the use of the word scary might be a bit ill-judged, considering the de-facto chief of LIV Golf - Phil Mickelson - has a bit of history with that term when talking about LIV.
Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
Tri-City Herald
Pelican LPGA delivers another star-studded board as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Maria Fassi chase rookie Allisen Corpuz
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Last year’s Pelican Women’s Championship delivered a showstopping leaderboard, and this year, thankfully, it’s more of the same. Marquee names like defending champion Nelly Korda (8 under) and Lexi Thompson (9 under) are hot on the heels of rookie Allisen Corpuz (10 under), who hasn’t won yet on tour but has played well enough to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
golfmagic.com
How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open
For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
Padraig Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship in record fashion for fourth PGA Tour Champions victory
PHOENIX — It was a banner day for Padraig Harrington, who backed up his Saturday 62 with a Sunday 65 to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Along the way, he broke a 10-year-old mark held by Tom Lehman and tied a 32-year-old record held by Jack Nicklaus.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
Golf.com
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
With back-to-back wins at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, Tony Finau helped re-write the narrative about his PGA Tour career, editing out some of the commentary about being unable to close out titles when he’s got the chance. He’ll have another opportunity to do the same on Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship
Nelly Korda defended her title on Sunday at the Pelican Women’s Championship, shooting a six-under 64 in the final round at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., to chase down overnight leader Allisen Corpuz and hold off Lexi Thompson. In the process, she claimed her eighth career LPGA win but her first since her triumph at Pelican a year ago—and the first since having to sit out part of 2022 to recovery from blood clot surgery.
Yardbarker
Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments
Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
Golf Digest
The clubs Tony Finau used to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
After Tony Finau won the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, it took him five years, four months, 26 days to get win No. 2 in 2020. Since then, however, winning has become a regular occurrence for the 33-year-old, who picked up two victories this past summer and tacked on another at the Cadence Bank Houston Bank, winning in dominating style with a four-shot victory.
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
theScore
Pat Perez: 'I have a different hate for Phil than most people'
Fellow LIV Golf player Pat Perez may have joined Phil Mickelson as one of many TOUR players to leave for the rival circuit, but they certainly aren't friends, according to the former. While on an episode of Claude Harmon's podcast "Son of a Butch" that was released earlier this week,...
PGA Tour announces two direct pathways for college golfers through PGA Tour University
On Monday a new proposal was approved by the PGA Tour’s Policy Board that, effective immediately, will now allow for college golfers to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via two different pathways. First, the No. 1 player in the final PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking will...
Golf.com
‘Tiger just goes, “Stop”‘: Pro shares wild prelude to iconic Tiger Woods shot
You’ve likely seen it on YouTube, mixed in among the endless other iconic Tiger Woods highlights. It’s the year 2000 in Canada, it’s raining and Woods is in a fairway bunker. He’s also in a heated battle with a New Zealander named Grant Waite. Woods’ caddie...
