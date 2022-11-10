Steuben County making multiple changes in 2023 proposed budget

Previous information in this article included outdated information relating to the current year and not to 2023, the information has been corrected.

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Steuben County is preparing to deliver its proposed 2023 budget to the Legislature, highlighting the attraction of new workers, the battle against substance abuse disorder, and EMS needs.

In the announcement for the budget, the County said some of the top challenges in fulfilling residents’ needs and keeping the budget manageable include finding and keeping qualified workers with competitive salaries, evaluating the Emergency Medical system needs, and supporting the County and other agencies in battling substance abuse disorder, a problem the County described as “overwhelming”.

The announcement also said a challenge will be “absorbing increases in employee medical insurance, boosting child protective services and state-mandated court, law enforcement and jail expenses.”

The budget will be presented by County Manager Jack Wheeler to the Legislature at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 15.

There will be a budget workshop on Nov. 15 after the presentation. A public hearing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, followed by a vote to adopt the budget.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.