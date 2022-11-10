ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County making multiple changes in 2023 proposed budget

By Carl Aldinger, Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9n3z_0j6QSSRT00

Previous information in this article included outdated information relating to the current year and not to 2023, the information has been corrected.

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Steuben County is preparing to deliver its proposed 2023 budget to the Legislature, highlighting the attraction of new workers, the battle against substance abuse disorder, and EMS needs.

Wreaths Across America looking for sponsors in Bath

In the announcement for the budget, the County said some of the top challenges in fulfilling residents’ needs and keeping the budget manageable include finding and keeping qualified workers with competitive salaries, evaluating the Emergency Medical system needs, and supporting the County and other agencies in battling substance abuse disorder, a problem the County described as “overwhelming”.

The announcement also said a challenge will be “absorbing increases in employee medical insurance, boosting child protective services and state-mandated court, law enforcement and jail expenses.”

How many voted in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties on election night 2022?

The budget will be presented by County Manager Jack Wheeler to the Legislature at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 15.

There will be a budget workshop on Nov. 15 after the presentation. A public hearing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, followed by a vote to adopt the budget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire

NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Man dead after Elmira hit and run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Allegany County

Cuba now offering a free charging station at The Inn at 28. The inevitable emergance of the electric vehicle(EV) is starting to show signs of life in Allegany County. Since the birth of Tesla or the news that major motor vehicle manufactuarers are retiring combustion engine products, very little progress has occurred. Only a few locals have been driving EV’s and they largely use private charging stations.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Voters in Chemung County Elect Legislators

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Every seat in the Chemung County Legislative was up for grabs Tuesday night. Although some of the candidates ran unopposed, there were a few candidates who were not. For the 1st District, Lawana Morse pulled ahead of Jim Hassell with 69% of the votes. Tom Sweet...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy