Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Upadacitinib Achieved Clinically Meaningful Efficacy Responses in TNFi-IR Patients with RA
A post hoc subgroup analysis compared TNFi-IR patients receiving upadacitinib 15 mg once daily in 3 Phase 3 clinical trials: SELECT-BEOYND, SELECT-CHOICE, and SELECT-COMPARE. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and an inadequate response or intolerance to tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi-IR) treated with upadacitinib (UPA) 15 mg attained clinically meaningful efficacy responses by week 24, according to the study “Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in TNFi-IR Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis from Three Phase 3 Clinical Trials,” presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022. Safety was comparable with patients who had inadequate response to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs-IR) in the Phase 3 program.
hcplive.com
Efficacy and Safety Comparable Between Tocilizumab and Biosimilar
For safety, the proportions of patients with serious treatment-emergent adverse events in the second treatment period were similar between the treatment groups. A proposed biosimilar for tocilzumab is showing promise as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, in data presented during the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia.
hcplive.com
Guselkumab Significantly Reduces Disease Activity in TNFi-IR Psoriatic Arthritis
Low levels of disease activity were achieved and increased throughout the study. Guselkumab (GUS) treatment showed significant benefits for patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who had inadequate response to at least 1 tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi-IR), according to the study “Guselkumab Efficacy in Psoriatic Arthritis Assessed by Multi-domain Composite Indices: Data from the Phase 3b COSMOS Trial in a TNFi-IR Population,” presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022. Low levels of disease activity were achieved and increased throughout the study.
hcplive.com
Disease Burden and Tools to Manage Geographic Atrophy
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: We talked about the disease burden, and Nancy, you brought up how impaired these patients are. What is the impact of the disease burden to the patients, caregivers, and society in general?. Nancy M. Holekamp, MD, FASRS: For many of our patients this is their...
hcplive.com
Impact of Geographic Atrophy on the Caregiver
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: We talked a lot about the patient’s point of view, but what about the impact of geographic atrophy [GA] on caregivers and their quality of life?. David R. Lally, MD: It’s tough for all the caregivers of these types of patients. We talked about the most practical one would be when the patient loses their ability to drive, that affects their ability to go to the grocery store and get their weekly groceries, and it affects the ability for these patients to make their doctor appointments. This is an older population, so typically they have comorbidities or other medical health issues at that age, requiring monitoring and treatment by doctors, besides their macular degeneration issue, and so now, it’s often up to the caregiver to provide that transportation for the patient. The effects for the family extend far beyond the patient, to the immediate care providers.
hcplive.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Provides Risk Reduction for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients
The results show 88.1% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis in the study developed humoral immunogenicity. COVID-19 vaccinations do yield humoral immunogenicity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, according to new data presented during the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia. A team, led by Esther Vicente-Rabaneda, Division of...
hcplive.com
Baricitinib Shows Efficacy, Safety Treating Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
The time of flare was significantly shorter in the placebo group compared to the baricitinib. New data presented the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia shows baricitinib could be an effective treatment for juvenile idiopathic arthritis. A team, led by Athimalaipet Ramanan, Bristol Royal Hospital for Children,...
hcplive.com
Philip Mease, MD: Guselkumab Effectively Treats Biologic-Naïve Patients with PsA and Axial Involvement
Two methods of identifying patients with axPsA, including an artificial intelligence approach, reported nearly identical outcomes with positive improvement of symptoms of axPsA. Philip Mease, MD, explains the results of his recent American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022 presentation, “Efficacy of Guselkumab in Three Cohorts of Biologic-Naïve PsA Patients with...
hcplive.com
Estimated Prevalence of Age-Related Macular Degeneration Remains High in US
Approximately 20 million individuals in the US were living with AMD in 2019, including 18.34 million with early-stage AMD and 1.49 million with late-stage AMD. A new analysis suggested that approximately 20 million individuals were living with some form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in the United States in 2019.
hcplive.com
Medical Cannabis Use Lowers Symptom Burden for Rheumatologic Disease Patients
The results also show substantial medication substitution across prescription drug classes related to medical cannabis use. Medical cannabis is associated with a number of favorable outcomes for patients with rheumatic diseases, including a lessened symptom burden and discontinuation of opioids or sleeping pills. A team, led by Kevin Boehnke, PhD,...
hcplive.com
Opioid Use for Bothersome Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis Could Increase Thromboembolism Risk
Data from an analysis of more than 15,000 adults with rheumatoid arthritis using opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for bothersome pain provide insight into the comparative risks of cardiovascular events and death associated with use of either agent among this patient population. A new-user active comparator study presented at...
hcplive.com
Polygenic Risk May Help Classify Visual Field Worsening in Early Glaucoma
Greater glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with faster structural and functional progression in early POAG, despite individuals receiving more intensive treatment. High polygenic risk was associated with more rapid structural and functional progression in early primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a brief report published in JAMA Ophthalmology. These outcomes...
Comments / 0