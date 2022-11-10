Read full article on original website
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
Rishi Sunak warned against ‘appeasement’ after softening stance on China
Rishi Sunak has been warned against “appeasement” of China after he softened his stance on the threat posed by the Far Eastern giant to Britain’s national interests.During the summer’s Conservative leadership contest, the prime minister declared that China was “the biggest long-term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security” and pledged a range of measures to counter its influence.But at the G20 summit in Indonesia, he significantly dialed down his rhetoric, saying that China was “undoubtedly the biggest state-based threat to our economic security”, but that in national security terms it was a “systemic challenge” rather...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Pakistan's prime minister orders review of ban on Oscar-entry 'Joyland,' an aide says
The movie Joyland, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year's Academy Awards and caused controversy in Muslim-majority nation.
India ‘committed to clean energy’ but continues to boost coal production
Critics says India’s plans to increase coal production to 1bn tonnes a year are environmentally devastating and unnecessary
Nigeria's ancient Benin Bronze treasures go digital
Nigeria's famed Benin bronzes -- artefacts stolen during British colonial rule and scattered across the globe -- have a new online archive that aims to become a digital record of the treasures. The project comes online as international momentum grows for the restoration of African artefacts from former colonial powers Britain, France, Germany and Belgium.
