Tampa, FL

Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s both good news and bad news for the Bucs.

Bad news first: Three of the five Bucs who missed practice Wednesday did so again on Thursday. Wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell all missed practice for the second straight day, while guard Nick Leverett was out Thursday with an illness.

The good news? Right guard Shaq Mason was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice, while wide receiver Julio Jones practiced fully after being out Wednesday. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and tight end Cameron Brate were both full participants in practice for the second day in a row, as well.

Quarterback Tom Brady was limited Thursday, but just to give him some rest, while wide receiver Mike Evans was limited for the second day in a row with multiple injuries (ankle, ribs).

