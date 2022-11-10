Read full article on original website
Related
Global Luxury Goods Market Seen Growing 21% in 2022 to 1.4 Trillion Euros
MILAN — Despite all the uncertainties, the global luxury goods industry continues to grow and is expected to further expand in 2023 and until 2030. According to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, presented in Milan today, the global luxury goods industry overall is projected to achieve a market value of around 1.4 trillion euros in sales in 2022, up 21 percent from the previous year.
India ‘committed to clean energy’ but continues to boost coal production
Critics says India’s plans to increase coal production to 1bn tonnes a year are environmentally devastating and unnecessary
Avanzanite Bioscience Launches Novel Business Model to Commercialize Innovative Medicines for Rare Diseases in Europe
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. (“Avanzanite” or the “Company”) officially launches its commercial-stage enterprise, seeking to expand patient access to medicines for rare diseases in Europe while unlocking revenue and growth potential for emerging research-based biopharmaceutical originators. Avanzanite, a fully authorized distributor of medicinal products, partners with these biopharmaceutical collaborators through flexible, bespoke licensing and distribution partnerships across Europe. The Company’s novel business model enables the global commercialization of promising medicines and addresses the unsustainable inequities in access to innovative orphan drugs across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005069/en/ Avanzanite CEO and Founder, Adam Andrzej Plich (Photo: Business Wire)
Sporticast: FTX Crypto Crash Spawns New Sports Sponsor Default Spree
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the cascading fallout following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency empire. One of the world’s largest crypto exchange platforms, FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday following a collapse that rocked the entire industry. The company has sports investors, like Steph Curry and Tom Brady, and a number of prominent sports sponsorships. On Friday, Sportico published a detailed account of the negotiations and due diligence that led up to the company’s $135 million deal to put its name on...
Fluke Networks Certified Cabling Test Technician Recertification Program Keeps Technicians Current and Competitive
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fluke Networks introduces the Certified Cabling Test Technician™ (CCTT) Recertification program, a new way for technicians to refresh their cabling knowledge and skills while renewing their certification. CCTT certification is valid for two years and has required technicians to retake the entire two-day classwork to be re-certified. The new Recertification program enables them to revalidate and learn new skills through a shorter one-day online course rather than retake the full CCTT certification course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005368/en/ The CCTT Recertification program is an all-online instructor-led experience that minimizes the time out of the field and eliminates travel and lodging expenses. This virtual hands-on experience gives each student remote control of one of 30 dedicated Versiv units through their computer or phone. Except for handling the physical cabling, the content and exercises are identical to a classroom course. (Photo: Business Wire)
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.The central bank’s effort has led to a sharp rise in mortgage rates, a decline in the number of…
Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted. The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations’ leaders since 2016, when Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia’s ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics. Since the center-left Labor Party came to power in May after nine years of conservative rule, Albanese has been calling for China to lift a series of official and unofficial barriers to Australian exports including beef, wine, seafood, wood and coal that cost $13 billion a year.
Comments / 0