Unlike last season, winning on the road has been a challenge for Utah State’s football team during the 2022 campaign. USU’s latest road contest was a bit of an adventure, but the Aggies were able to make game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the process, the Aggies, who went undefeated on the road a year ago, improved to 2-3 this season away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO