Herald-Journal
Allen, Gary G.
Gary Greene Allen, 86, of Cove, Utah passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 pm in the Cove Ward Chapel with a viewing held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the church and also on Saturday from 10 am - 11 am. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Baron, Eugene William
Baron Eugene William Baron 53 Hyde Park passed away November 12, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies dominated in home finale
There was no letdown by the Aggies following Thursday’s memorable five-set victory over a very good San Jose State team.
Herald-Journal
Baker, Carolyn (Wyatt)
Baker Carolyn Wyatt Baker 84 Mendon passed away November 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday Nov. 19th at 11 a.m. at the Mendon Stake Center 460 S. 100 E. Mendon. A viewing will be held at 9:30 prior and also from 6-8 pm the evening before at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. Services under the direction of Allen Hall.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies back to .500 with two games remaining
Unlike last season, winning on the road has been a challenge for Utah State’s football team during the 2022 campaign. USU’s latest road contest was a bit of an adventure, but the Aggies were able to make game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the process, the Aggies, who went undefeated on the road a year ago, improved to 2-3 this season away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies heat up from outside, Funk has monster first half
A 3-point barrage in the first half was more than enough to keep the Aggies undefeated Monday night. Utah State hit eight long-range shots in the opening 20 minutes and cruised to a 96-74 victory against Santa Clara at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in a non-conference men’s basketball game in front of 6,549 fans.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies will try and slow WCC Broncos down
It’s a battle of unbeatens. Sure, the college basketball season is just a week old. But the Aggies and Broncos have certainly got off to a solid start. Both men’s basketball programs are 2-0 with a pair of double-digit victories.
