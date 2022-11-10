Read full article on original website
Five questions hanging over Trump’s big Tuesday announcement
Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political stage with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. The expectation is that Trump will announce a 2024 campaign for the presidency — a quest that, if it succeeds, would make him the first…
Jill Biden’s quiet but influential White House presence
When President Biden took questions from reporters at a news conference last week, he had an unexpected adviser sitting off to the side: first lady Jill Biden. The first lady could be seen in camera view, and the president was clear to point her out, seated in the front row, in the middle of the…
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
Republican senators predict McConnell has backing to remain party leader
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in position to be re-elected as GOP leader, some Republican senators said, with conference elections set for Wednesday.
Trail of Tears to a Tribal Nations Summit: The White House's role in Native American history
Let's consider how the White House that was built on these tribal lands became central to the history that followed.
What is the alleged connection between Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, Democrats and Ukraine?
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine weighs in on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and founder Sam Bankman-Fried's multi- million dollar campaign donations to Democratic candidates on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics and Palestinian officials said. The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory. The Israeli military said the Palestinian first attacked the Israelis at the entrance to the settlement’s industrial zone, then proceeded to a nearby gas station and stabbed more people there. The army said the man then stole a car, intentionally collided with a car on a nearby highway and struck another person, before fleeing the scene on foot.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 18: Eastman’s Prophecy
In an email sent Dec. 31, 2020, attorney John Eastman shared a thought with fellow members of then-President Donald Trum...
Why the FTX collapse is turning up the heat on Congress
Washington policymakers are under growing pressure to write new rules for the cryptocurrency industry and crack down on fraud after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The federal government’s failure to find common ground on cryptocurrency regulation blew up in its face last week with the downfall of one of the industry’s most prominent and politically…
Rishi Sunak warned against ‘appeasement’ after softening stance on China
Rishi Sunak has been warned against “appeasement” of China after he softened his stance on the threat posed by the Far Eastern giant to Britain’s national interests.During the summer’s Conservative leadership contest, the prime minister declared that China was “the biggest long-term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security” and pledged a range of measures to counter its influence.But at the G20 summit in Indonesia, he significantly dialed down his rhetoric, saying that China was “undoubtedly the biggest state-based threat to our economic security”, but that in national security terms it was a “systemic challenge” rather...
