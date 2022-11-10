ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado.

By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was the 'most searched for' resort town, thus dubbed the "most popular."

Breckenridge was also ranked as the 10th most expensive spot on their list of 50 'most searched' destinations, with a lift ticket costing $216 and nightly accommodations per person costing $98.25, for a total of $314.25 (five other Colorado resorts also made the top 10). Granted, many people visiting Breckenridge will be using an Epic Pass option, which means no lift ticket needed, and many will be making the ski day a day trip from Colorado Springs or Denver, skipping the need for accommodations altogether.

Do you think Breckenridge deserves the title of 'most popular' resort town in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.

See additional information about ski town trends here.

