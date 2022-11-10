Read full article on original website
Taliban to impose their interpretation of Sharia law in Afghanistan
The Taliban has ordered judges in Afghanistan to fully impose their interpretation of Sharia Law, including potential public executions, amputations and flogging, a move experts fear will lead to a further deterioration of human rights in the impoverished country. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader Alaiqadar Amirul Momineen...
Pakistan reverses course, bans ‘Joyland’ from cinemas
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the country’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” is banned from cinemas, despite being previously approved for release. The movie features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman and caused controversy in the Muslim-majority country even before it hit the big screen. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, especially in conservative areas, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. A government spokesman said Monday the film was uncertified, meaning it cannot be screened in movie theaters under the jurisdiction of the central censor board. He did not explain the reason for the U-turn. The film’s director has condemned the decision, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth,” state media reports. It comes following weeks of nationwide demonstrations, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September. Iran’s...
‘I’m not looking for conflict’: Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was “open and candid”...
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin in northern Syria...
Wagner Group boss and Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin applauds murder of former fighter
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group is heavily involved in the fighting in Ukraine, has applauded a video in which a former member of the group is brutally murdered. The video surfaced over the weekend on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, which frequently showcases the activities of mercenary fighters...
A third railroad union rejects proposed contract, further raising the odds of a strike
A third railroad union has rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America’s 110,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike early next month. The rank and file members of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers voted against a tentative agreement reached in September,...
CIA Director Bill Burns met with Russian counterpart Monday
CIA Director Bill Burns met with his Russian intelligence counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin, in Ankara Monday as part of an ongoing effort by the US to “communicate with Russia on managing risk” and to discuss the cases of “unjustly detained US citizens,” a National Security Council spokesperson tells CNN.
EU vows more emissions cuts at UN climate talks
The EU vowed to step up its emissions cuts at UN climate talks on Tuesday as developing nations admonished rich polluters for falling short on efforts to help them cope with global warming. The 27-nation bloc will now be able to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 57 percent from 1990 levels, he said.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin and Zelenksy’s forces ‘tortured prisoners of war’
Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war, the UN’s Human Rights commission has found.The Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict.The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war while Kyiv has previously said it checks all information regarding the treatment of POWs and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.Matilda Bogner, head of the monitoring...
As rich nations haggle over climate solutions, storm-ravaged Caribbean is taking matters into its own hands
When Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico in September, it triggered a nearly island-wide blackout as the storm’s strong winds took down the fragile power grid. Carlos Ramos spoke to CNN as he helped his friends clean up their flood-damaged beach home in Salinas. Ramos said most of his neighbors in Aguas Buenas, in the island’s central mountain range, were among those who lost power in the wake of the hurricane.
China’s Xi starts first day at G20 with a whirlwind of meetings with US allies
After a near three-year absence from the world stage, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has embarked on a whirlwind of face-to-face meetings with world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, as he looks to reassert China’s global influence. Following a three-hour meeting on Monday with US President...
Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing
Officials say a Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel
5 things to know for Nov. 14: Midterms, UVA shooting, Air show crash, Trump, China
The TSA is ramping up security measures at airports nationwide after admitting to multiple protocol failures that allowed a man to get through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving in 10 days. Here’s what else you need...
US will take 'defensive' action if North Korea continues missile tests, Biden tells China
North Korea launches nearly 80 missiles in 2022 in growing hostility to U.S., South Korea military exercises — and to show its power to China, Russia.
