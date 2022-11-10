ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the country’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” is banned from cinemas, despite being previously approved for release. The movie features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman and caused controversy in the Muslim-majority country even before it hit the big screen. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, especially in conservative areas, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. A government spokesman said Monday the film was uncertified, meaning it cannot be screened in movie theaters under the jurisdiction of the central censor board. He did not explain the reason for the U-turn. The film’s director has condemned the decision, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.

20 HOURS AGO